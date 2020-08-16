TRAVERSE CITY — The plans are ready for the Michigan Department of Education’s approval.
Area school officials submitted their COVID-19 back-to-school proposals to their local intermediate school district last week before the ISDs pass them along to the state Monday.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner made his recommendation to operate school virtually for the first two weeks before returning to face-to-face instruction Sept. 21. The TCAPS Board of Education approved the plan 6-1, with Vice President Jeff Leonhardt as the lone “no” vote — although most other trustees voiced concerns about students and staff in buildings.
Twenty-five area pediatricians from four county practices signed and sent a letter to TCAPS trustees urging them to reopen schools.
The letter highlighted how remote learning “deepened existing inequities” among families and students, adding that in-person instruction is “important for the health development and well-being of the children in our community.”
Rebecca Hoffman, a Traverse City family practice doctor, is pushing for a back to brick-and-mortar approach.
Hoffman, a mother of a fifth and ninth grader, said Grand Traverse County and northern Michigan meet the criteria to open buildings to staff and students, pointing to low transmission rates, lack of cases in children and northern Michigan being in phase 5, which allows for in-person instruction.
“We are the strongest. We’re as good as it’s going to get,” she said.
The option for parents to keep their children at home is still there, Hoffman said, but she said going completely virtual takes the option away from parents who feel comfortable sending their kids back.
“Nobody is forcing you to send your kids,” she said.
Rhonda Busch, a former candidate for the TCAPS board in 2018, said the students are not the only ones to worry about — the health and safety of the teachers must be taken into account.
“Do they have that option? Can they stay at home and teach?” Busch said.
As of now, VanWagoner said teachers do not have the option of teaching virtually unless enrollment for the UpNorth Virtual program has a sizable enrollment. Teachers are set to report to school on Sept. 8 and teach live virtually from their classrooms.
Busch is concerned about the support staff in the schools to keep everyone safe.
TCAPS, which serves nearly 10,000 students, has just two nurses for the entire district and does not have social workers in every building to serve the students’ social and emotional needs.
Busch also wondered how the cleaning would be done and who would do it.
There are more questions than answers, Busch said.
VanWagoner said he hopes to answer those questions before Sept. 21.
“We’re working with our principals and union leadership to find those elements and see what we can offer and at what grade level,” he said, adding the focus is on K-5 with an eye on grades 6-12.
Rachel Wicksall-Young, a teacher’s assistant at TCAPS, said it is important to find “common ground” in this debate.
“Parents, their best interest is for the children. Teachers, our best interest is for our students,” she said.
Wicksall-Young saw the move to virtual learning in March as an opportunity to change education.
“Our system was failing students before the pandemic, and I thought if we hit rock bottom we’d find our way back up,” she said. “The way we’ve always done it no longer exists.”
Judy Arnold, a TCAPS parent, said reopening virtually could allow TCAPS staff to turn some of the school buildings into day care facilities, for students that need WiFi access, food or a safe place to learn, and others who require more attention because they are at-risk or have special needs. Arnold called them “support centers” that would provide better social distancing and creative use of staff members
“It’s important to brainstorm some ideas so that all TCAPS students’ needs will be met,” she said.
Class is in session at TCAPS Sept. 8.
