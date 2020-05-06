TRAVERSE CITY — The initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic response wiped several staples from grocery store shelves.
So Common Good Bakery owner Jason Gollan took his business name to heart and did his part.
Gollan added staples to his online ordering and curbside selling to the public from Common Good. Customers can order needed items like flour, toilet paper, butter, eggs and yeast.
“It all started with customers calling and asking for flour,” Gollan said. “I didn’t know there was a shortage until customers started calling.”
Common Good gets its flour in 25- and 50-pound bags and goes through some 3,000 pounds a week. Gollan said the flour demand for food service is drastically different than those for grocery stores, where the big demand for 5- and 10-pound bags usually hits in November and early December.
So Gollan started dividing the flour and selling it. Common Good sells 400-600 pounds a flour a week.
The latest demand has been yeast, which Gollan said the bakery receives in 40-pound quantities. Common Good offers a special online — one ounce of yeast free with every 5-pound purchase of flour.
Gollan said selling staples to the public is a “win-win” because customers often will order something else, too. But it’s also a sound practice.
“That’s how businesses are successful in my experience,” he said. “You listen to the customers and try to give them what they want at a price they can afford.”
