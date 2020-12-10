LANSING — No longer “cautiously optimistic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday “there is great optimism” in the state’s battle with COVID-19.
Hours after she left the podium, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel formally considered — and voted to endorse — data on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trials in a day-long live streamed public meeting Thursday.
The committee ended an 8.5-hour meeting voting 17-4 with one abstention, recommending to the FDA that the benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine outweigh the risks for those aged 16 and up. It’s a major step in the vaccination campaign to combat the outbreak.
A final FDA emergency use approval is expected within days.
If and when approved, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is expecting to receive 84,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.
The same committee is meeting next week to discuss data on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. If and when that is approved, Khaldun said Michigan will receive 173,000 doses.
That means Michigan could have 257,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on hand by the end of the year — enough to vaccinate 128,500 residents with the two-shot series in its first shipment. State officials said healthcare workers would be the first groups to receive shots and are still working to finalize formal distribution plans.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are producing some of its vaccine at its Kalamazoo plant.
“I think it’s important to remember that the science here is settled,” Whitmer said. “We know that wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings, where the virus spreads easily from person to person. If we can do these things in the coming months, we will be that much stronger when vaccines are more available.”
Whitmer announced by executive order a four-person “Protect Michigan Commission” to educate the public on the safety and effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine. That commission will include Detroit Pistons center Blake Griffin among state leaders such as Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Khaldun, and former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.
“Public health should not be political,” Khaldun said.
Local vaccine news
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan said there may be little notice between the release of a COVID-19 vaccine and its shipment.
Health Officer Lisa Peacock said they are planning with partners to vaccinate healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff if and when a vaccine is approved by the FDA.
“We are adding staff, establishing cold storage and transportation plans, and scouting community sites to vaccinate both small and large group settings,” Peacock. “It is our goal to be able to re-prioritize and pivot quickly when that time comes so that we can maintain smooth continuity of public health services while we have accomplished this important goal.”
While it’s unclear if it was included in MDHHS’s count of 48 hospitals and 12 local health departments that have ultra-cold freezers necessary to store Pfizer’s vaccine, Peacock said last week that the Health Department’s lab already has the high-demand freezers on hand.
Free testing
The Lake Ann United Methodist Community Center is offering no-cost no-registration COVID-19 testing in Leelanau County on Friday, according to MDHHS’ social media posts.
Testing is offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 19900 First St. in Lake Ann.