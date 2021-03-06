TRAVERSE CITY — Jaclyn Clever wanted to save her three sons from her own addiction. The dreaded smartphone.
As the mother of three young boys — a preschooler, first grader and third grader — Clever grew more and more concerned as she witnessed the effects too much time in front of a screen was having on her children. Clever said it made her kids “nuts.”
When she made the decision to unplug, Clever said her sons went through a detox period and were “freaking out” on her.
“It was like taking a drug from them,” Clever said.
What spurred Clever to take the screens away from her children was their lack of focus during virtual learning at the end of last school year.
“We couldn’t get anything done,” Clever said.
Research from the American Psychological Association showed mental fatigue increases and attention decreases while trying to not respond to an outside distraction such as an email, text message or social media notification. Sitting in front of a computer with a smartphone or tablet nearby is rife with those distractions.
The learning curve for teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has been fairly steep for some, especially those jumping back and forth between learning at home to being in the classroom.
Ryan Schut, a history teacher at Glen Lake High School, has been in the education game for 17 years as a professional. Schut said children’s attention spans were on the downswing even before COVID-19 brought a wealth of challenges for educators, students and parents.
“Kids crave short, quick and personalized content coming into their brain at all times,” Schut said, pointing to the popularity of TikTok and Snapchat as particular sources of instant gratification boiled down into easily consumable and digestible pieces.
Schut recognized the challenges — and value — of that and tuned his teaching methods to the TikTok frequency, creating “bite-sized” concepts for his students. Spending 55 minutes at the pulpit just isn’t an option for teachers anymore. Students are going to disconnect, Schut said.
Putting value into the lessons and value into the presence of the students keeps the connection humming. But when students are not physically present, Schut said there is little likelihood they are 100 percent mentally present.
“You can tell when a kid steps away, when they’re in a classroom and lose focus,” he said. “You don’t know if they’re there or not there when you’re not in a classroom. You miss the movement, the eye contact, the voice inflection. That’s an obstacle.”
Andrew Theopholis is a senior at Traverse City Central High School. Theopholis said he and his classmates are just as likely to talk to the kid next to them in class as they are to send a text to a friend while learning from home.
“The only difference is when you’re in person, the teacher can be like, ‘Hey, knock that off,’” Theopholis said. “When you’re online, it’s definitely more difficult for teachers to notice that.”
But Theopholis said learning from home feels “less human.” The lack of true interaction can feel isolating at times, even with a text or two to provide some connection and distraction.
“You feel very cut off from everyone around you,” he said. “You’re completely disconnected from the people who are ‘kind of around you.’”
A 2008 APA study concluded that stress, worry and anxiety “eat up the attention and cognitive resources of working memory, resulting in decreased cognitive performance — especially for complex tasks.” When students are not engaged with the material, stress and anxiety increase.
Education is a different beast than it was 24 years ago when Carrie Brown began teaching. Brown, now a science and language arts teacher at Glen Lake Middle School, said the advent and ever-increasing use of technology in the classroom makes archaic many of the ways she used to teach.
Old school tactics aren’t necessarily built for a new school world. And some pre-pandemic tactics are not built for the post-COVID era of education. With that said, Brown hasn’t noticed a huge difference in her students’ attention span and focus compared to the last couple of years. Brown said the children seem to be more attentive now after being relegated to the remote world for a few weeks late last year.
During virtual learning days, Brown said she made the content more student-driven and peppered in “mini lessons” followed by time off the computer to go work on their assignments. Brown never kept her students in front of a screen for the entire class period. The “maturity and self discipline of a middle school kid” did not lend itself to that kind of instruction, she said.
“It’s even difficult for an adult to sit and stare and talk at a computer for hours on end,” Brown said, “You put this in a pre-adolescent student’s hands, there will be a definite shift in focus.”
Although there is no hard and fast data on how student attention span has been affected by virtual learning and the pandemic, there is perception data from educators and parents that shows most are concerned about decreasing focus and academic stamina.
Leigh Kennedy, director of special education curriculum for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said engaging students in “an active and meaningful way” to connect them with the content is the wisest approach. Teaching strategies might change, Kennedy said, but the importance of establishing authentic teacher-student and student-student relationships — whether in person or online — can mitigate disruptions.
“You want to reward focus, reward stamina,” Kennedy said.
Clever rewards that with what she calls “Mom Bucks” — a rare form of currency her sons can earn to buy some of that sweet screen time. Getting ready for school, cleaning up after dinner, helping their brother can earn a few Mom Bucks from time to time. Ten Mom Bucks equals 30 minutes of screen time.
But those bucks buy the boys other things, too — like a night out with just mom or dad. Attention paid means attention gained for Clever’s sons.
“It’s always sweet when they choose those,” she said.