Amid all the stories of coronavirus-related hardship and fear, some northern Michigan companies are looking ahead.
Keen Technical Solutions, an energy efficiency company in Traverse City, is protecting its essential workers to help support industries that are vital to the health of our state’s recovery.
Over the past few weeks, co-founders Steve Morse and Tim Pulliam were actively seeking the best ways to protect their crews of HVAC, lighting and other services still working across Michigan. They immediately adopted many of the recommendations other businesses have, including scaling back operations, limiting travel and crew sizes, and having office and logistics workers stay home.
They wanted to do more.
With some vital operations still in motion, they implemented a regime that included site sanitation, mandatory face masks and temperature checks, and a regular conference call to ensure they were meeting and exceeding current CDC guidelines.
Over the past few weeks, they have gone even further. Pulliam and Morse sought out information on labs offering antibody testing. By the end of last week, they had successfully tested their entire field operations team and will structure work schedules and teams based on the results.
Admittedly, even the most reputable tests may have shortcomings.
“There is still much to learn on the accuracy of the tests, and how useful the results will be to impact real life actions. However it’s in our culture at Keen to help drive innovation,” Pulliam said.
Such testing isn’t a short-term step.
“The day the Stay at Home order is lifted isn’t some magical day where we no longer have to be concerned for our team and our customers,” he said. “We will continue to use what we are learning and build it into our culture of safety.”
For Keen’s Vice President, Bob Underhill, the step is simply an extension of the company’s mission to do the right thing.
Instead of a challenge, he sees the additional safety procedures as an opportunity.
“Significant changes with new habits that will result in a safer and healthier work climate,” Underhill said. “It’s like we have had the opportunity to take a breath and make things better for all we serve.”
The economic impact, too, is something companies like Keen have witnessed firsthand.
According to a recent statewide Detroit Regional Chamber poll, about 29 percent of workers have been laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic.
Working in a number of industries, Pulliam is in a unique position to take the pulse of some of the state’s biggest manufacturers.
Calling the impact “dramatic,” he pointed out that many of Michigan’s automotive plants are at a complete standstill. But some of their grocery, food processing and some specific manufacturing plants have seen an uptick.
“Those are the clients we have to focus on and keep up and running,” he said.
Pulliam said Keen’s efforts also were inspired by the creativity of other northern Michigan businesses.
Several local manufacturers have created equipment for frontline workers.
I also am very inspired by our local grocery providers, they have been hit the hardest with demand. They have completely flipped their operations upside down, from the way shoppers purchase and pick up food, to the way they manage guests in their stores.
It’s probably been one of the most impressive operational resets I’ve seen, and I’m very grateful for all their efforts.
