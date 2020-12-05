JOHANNESBURG — Joe Smokevitch watched his team's biggest playoff victory in nearly a decade on a small screen in his dining room.
The Johannesburg-Lewiston head football coach quarantined during the 28-21 victory Nov. 13 over Beal City that won his Cardinals a district championship.
Smokevitch viewed the game on Facebook Live and relayed suggestions by Zoom to assistants in the both while defensive coordinator Cody Proctor coached both sides of the ball from the sidelines.
The Cardinals brought a laptop down after the game so Smokevitch could virtually join the on-field celebration. He's in the team picture via the laptop, sitting atop a music stand.
"He trusts Mr. proctor a lot and knew it'd be fine, but we missed coach," Joburg senior running back Sheldon Huff said.
The team planned on playing the Division 8 regional final against Iron Mountain without Smokevitch as well. That is, before the pause happened and sports were put on hold for four weeks. That could end Wednesday if the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services decides to relax some or all of its recent restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The whole thing is so weird," Smokevitch said. "But if we get a chance to play, that's all I want."
WINS AND LOSSES
Proctor, the Cardinals' defensive coordinator since Smokevitch took the head coaching job eight seasons ago, had a whirlwind week.
Not only did he have to take over and handle both offense and defense, but his mother Tana Adamczyk, 55, passed away from COVID-19 two days after the game. He didn't tell anyone on the team until the next week.
"She would want me to keep going and keep playing football," Proctor said. "She was always in the stands."
Proctor almost didn't have the time to look into the crowd against Beal City, taking on twice as much responsibility as normal.
"I'm always really into the game," Proctor said. "I'm able to take a deep breath when we're on offense and have the opportunity to adjust game plans. Making calls on both sides, I was in a high-adrenaline state during the game. I never got to take that breath."
On the plus side, he said he didn't have time to overthink things, either.
His first drive calling plays on any level resulted in a 95-yard possession culminating in a touchdown.
"Cody did a great job coaching that game," Smokevitch said.
Proctor was also instrumental in coming up with a game plan to stop Beal City's aggressive defense that had held four of its last five opponents under 10 points and gave the Cardinals fits in a 2019 postseason setback.
"They play a crazy defense," Smokevitch said. "They have a linebacker that's more of a safety, and we couldn't block it."
Proctor came up with an idea to force the Aggies to make a decision. The Cardinals ran an unbalanced offensive line, making Beal City choose whether to stay in the defense and let J-L have a free blocker or change to another defense that allows the Cardinals to go back to their full playbook.
Beal picked the latter, and the Joburg rushing trio of Huff, Preston Marlatt and Logan May responded by gaining 338 yards and scoring all four J-L touchdowns.
QUARANTINE
Joburg's coaching staff met Nov. 8 for a normal film watching and game planning session after a forfeit win from Frankfort — the result of a COVID outbreak there — pitted the Cardinals and Aggies against each other.
Jackie Smokevitch called in sick to work as a teacher the next day. She took a rapid test that Tuesday that revealed a positive for COVID-19. Joe Smokevitch says he quarantined immediately, as did their 11-year-old son Joey.
It's not easy quarantining two groups in a three-bedroom, two-bath ranch with no basement, Smokevitch said.
"A whole lotta Lysol, wipes and hand sanitizer," he joked.
He made meals and brought them to Jackie and the kids.
They emerged from quarantine the day before Thanksgiving. Jackie, 45, has turned the corner, but still experiences a cough, achy joints, chest pains and loss of taste and smell.
Alli, 13, only experienced mild symptoms.
MOVING ON
Now the Cardinals (9-0) head to Iron Mountain to face the Mountaineers (7-2), a team that only played one regular-season game, forfeiting one contest because of COVID-19 concerns and receiving four other regular-season forfeits and one in the playoffs for the same reason.
Iron Mountain played only three games, but draws the home field by virtue of playoff points accumulated from forfeits against larger U.P. schools.
"That's what the system is, so we have to play within the system," Smokevitch said.
Senior running back Caleb Evosevich-Hynes produced 393 rush yards and eight touchdowns in only three games and 26 carries running behind lineman-sized fullback Caleb Burkland. Evosevich-Hynes also leads the Mountaineer defense.
Joburg counters with a team led by Huff at running back and linebacker, center Tommy Runyan, a Northern Michigan Football Conference defensive MVP in May, defensive standouts in Shawn Ziobron, Henry Baker and Marlatt and a playmaking wide receiver in Jason Richter, who has taken 11 of 13 catches to the house.
"I think we're as good as anyone left," Proctor said.
Still, Smokevitch said the trip worries him. The Cardinals plan to make the five-hour trip each way and play the game all in one day. They've also asked that the game be played at the Superior Dome in Marquette, but that hasn't gone anywhere so far.
Escanaba volleyball coach noting after a regional loss to Cadillac that COVID was running rampant in the Upper Peninsula, evidenced by Iron Mountain not even getting to take the field in six of its nine games.
"Having a wife who's had (COVID), I'm a little bit leery," Smokevitch said, even though the trip to Iron Mountain is a homecoming for the Crystal Falls native.