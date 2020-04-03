TRAVERSE CITY — No school. State-mandated closure.
The message on the events calendar of the Traverse City Area Public Schools website is rather simple.
Those five words follow each day on the TCAPS calendar until April 13, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order handed down Thursday will now extend that through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
"I know this is hard, and I know this raises a lot of questions," Whitmer said. "I know that there is a lot of anxiety about how we're going to move forward and meet the needs of our kids. I feel it, too. ... But this is the best thing we can do for the health of our children, for the tens of thousands of educators in Michigan who work in our schools.
"This will ensure more kids and educators will return to school happy and healthy at the start of next school year."
When Laura Ashton broke the news to her children, her son — a first-grader at Eastern Elementary — was worried he might not see his teacher again.
"They're just young enough to know the implication of not going back but not really how wild this all is," Ashton said. "We were talking the other day and he asked if I ever had virus that made us stop school before, and I had to tell him that there are people 70, 80, 90 years old who've never seen something like this."
Ashton said she and her husband are "making the best of our new situation" but added the shutdown of face-to-face instruction has been a "huge shift."
"I'm not a teacher, and I often joke that I do PTO because I could never be a teacher," Ashton said. "I kind of fill multiple roles all at the same time without getting the normal break from educating and molding that I normally would get when they're at school. It's a hard balance, and we're all trying to find our way at the same time."
The executive order (a breakdown of which can be found in the gray box) does not mean instruction stops, Whitmer said.
The governor directed all school districts to develop an "alternative learning plan" for students to continue their education, acknowledging the plans will be different for all districts and reflect the best interests of the children in the communities.
Jim Pavelka, TCAPS interim superintendent, called Whitmer's decision an "unprecedented event in Michigan educational history," but he had no doubt that it was the correct move.
"It would have been dangerous to bring us back to school," Pavelka said. "I laud Gov. Whitmer for giving school districts the flexibility to move forward. Each of us have unique characteristics and needs, and this allows us to specifically serve the people in our district."
Pavelka said decisions on prom, graduation and other school events will be made in the coming weeks and that they might "take place in a different form" but that he did not know what that "form" was yet. He called on the students to listen to their parents and seek their guidance while reminding them that TCAPS teachers, administrators, instructional assistants, counselors and social workers will be available to help them navigate the situation — both educationally and personally.
"This is a major change, but trust that the school will be there when this is all over," Pavelka said. "We are a strong institution. The teachers love their students. There's an awful lot of love coming out of this organization toward our students. Somebody cares about them."
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said educators find themselves now in "uncharted waters," but he believes the crisis provides a positive opportunity.
"It is forcing us to get creative and look at how we might provide education in a different way," he said. "We're going to be able to collectively come up with a solid plan to advance education, and it's something we can be prepared for in the future if something like it ever needs to be implemented again."
Kelly Coffin, TBAISD assistant superintendent for professional learning and innovation, is working with staff across the region to offer professional development to teachers and parents as they adjust to remote learning while taking care of the social-emotional health of the children.
"Once teachers and parents become comfortable with that, their anxiety level lessens a little bit," Coffin said.
But Ashton said there is a great deal of anxiety that comes with the uncertainty surrounding both her children's education and her family's health as well as what life will be like when students return to school.
"It feels so overwhelming as just a person, not even as a parent," she said. "We're telling them you can't go play with your friends, you can't hug grandma or grandpa. So there's this underlying fear of what will happen when we do send them back to school. How are they going to feel and deal with that?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.