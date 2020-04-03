Breakdown of Whitmer's Executive Order on Schools

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer passed down Executive Order 2020-35 on Thursday, detailing practices for school districts as they prepare to shut down face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The order provides "limited and temporary relief from certain restrictions and requirements" to allow education to continue by the "best alternative means possible," including temporarily suspending:

Guidelines requiring minimum attendance to receive state aid as well as school districts to provide at least 1,098 hours and 180 days of instruction

The M-STEP, SAT, PSAT, Michigan Merit Examination and the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, with the understanding that school districts will administer those standardized tests during a school day in the fall of the 2020-21 school year. Students enrolled in advanced placement course will be allowed to take the AP exams using the at-home testing option.

Teacher performance evaluations based on testing results.

All school districts are also required to develop a plan to provide alternative instruction to their students. That plan must be implemented by April 28 and must:

Ensure students have access to an internet-capable device or can access electronic instruction. Students also cannot be penalized for not being able to fully participate in the plan because of internet and technological disadvantages.

Provide equal access to students with disabilities or special education needs, including any auxiliary services and individualized education plans.

Include 14 elements that cover outreach to students and parents, multiple delivery methods, managing and monitoring learning, budget requirements, food distribution, paying employees, mental health supports and child care among others.

A district with an approved plan is then eligible to receive payments from the State Aid School Fund for the remainder of the school year.

The order also includes a section specifically about high school seniors, requiring that: