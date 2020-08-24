TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College students moving into the dorms over the weekend had an unusual item in their welcome kits: a thermometer.
More than 200 students moved into the dorms, with classes starting Monday.
“What I can say for sure is there is an air of student energy that is permeating the campus, which has been missing over the last five months,” said Pres. Nick Nissley.
Student are cautious, but showing grit, Nissley told board trustees at their regular meeting Monday.
Lecture-based classes have been reduced from 461 last year to 88 this year, or 14 percent of all classes.
Class sizes are also smaller, with the capacity of all classrooms having been reconfigured to comply with social distancing, Nissley said. The largest class has 39 students and the second largest has 35, he said.
All students and employees must wear masks. Limited testing is available at NMC’s Health Services department and a flowchart has been developed on the steps to be taken if a student tests positive.
A dashboard is also being developed for NMC’s website on COVID-19 cases to monitor the disease’s impact on campus, Nissley said.
Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services and technologies, said that student numbers are down about 9.5 percent from last fall. The college has budgeted for a 15 percent drop and is doing better than expected, he said.
“We’ve got more students here than we initially thought,” Neibauer said, adding that it’s good to have students back in class and on campus.
“I know that they were ready to go,” he said.
But many students are nervous about coming back to school, he said, and there are those who may have child care issues, which was a big problem in the region before the pandemic.
It’s also difficult for parents to do schoolwork when their children are home doing their schoolwork, he said.
In other business, the NMC board approved a form that will be used to conduct Nissley’s first evaluation on a vote of 5-0, with trustees K. Ross Childs and Michael Estes absent.
Nissley, who has been on the job since January, will be evaluated in October in three areas — maintaining momentum, building relationships with campus and community members, and building knowledge and expertise about NMC as a community college in Michigan and the related legislative structures.
The evaluation will be done in a closed session, as is allowed under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.