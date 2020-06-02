From Staff And Wire Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Short term rentals may resume in Traverse City.
Traverse City lifted its own short-term rental restrictions a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did the same.
City Planner Russ Soyring said there was some confusion at first as to whether Whitmer’s loosened restrictions included short-term renting. Guidance from state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office showed it did.
So the city sent letters out to its short-term rental license holders Tuesday notifying them the city’s restrictions have been lifted, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
Normal city licensing requirements and zoning restrictions apply, Soyring said.
The city had previously shut down the properties to vacationers but allowed essential workers, medical providers responding to the pandemic, homeless people and people with COVID-19 symptoms looking to self-isolate, Colburn said.
Traverse City adopted its restrictions April 8, a day before Whitmer issued an executive order doing largely the same, as previously reported.
By the numbers
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 199 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with 37 deaths, 11 of which were reconciled during a Vital Records review.
There were no new cases or deaths of COVID-19 announced in the region that covers northwest Lower Michigan.
The Michigan National Guard assisted in free COVID-19 testing during the past weekend at Turtle Creek Stadium. According to the Grand Traverse County Health Department, 835 tests were conducted with 95 percent of those tested residing in Grand Traverse County or MERC Region 6.
Emmy Schumacher, Public Information Officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said the agency expected 1,400 tests to be available.
At the time the location was announced, results were expected to return 3-4 days following testing.
Whitmer to Congress: Supply issues undermine testing
Whitmer told Congress on Tuesday that Michigan still lacks enough supplies to fully ramp up testing for the coronavirus and said it is difficult to determine what the U.S. government is shipping.
The governors of Arkansas and Colorado joined Whitmer in remote testimony with the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
“On the whole experience of working with the administration, I think ‘uneven’ is the right word,” Whitmer said. “Uncertainty in the supplies from the federal government directing these supplies has really undermined the ability to coordinate a testing strategy.”
As of Sunday, about 13,400 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted per day over the previous week. That is near Whitmer’s short-term goal of 15,000 per day but short of the 25,000 she said could be done across at least 67 labs in the state.
The Democratic governor, who lifted a stay-at-home order Monday while keeping certain businesses closed, faced tough questions from Republicans on the Democratic-controlled panel. Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan cited a federal report showing that the state had the fifth-most coronavirus-related deaths among nursing home residents: at least 1,654. About 46 percent of nursing homes nationwide had not reported.
He asked why it “took so long” for Whitmer to loosen an order that required recovering COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes from hospitals, which critics worry potentially exposed people to the disease.
“We recognize that of course in retrospect probably a number of decisions we would have made some adjustment in,” she said, while saying she relied on the advice of public health experts.
Michigan’s experience with the coronavirus — the hard-hit Detroit area was a national hot spot where hospitals were at capacity in March and April — has been different than in other states, she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.