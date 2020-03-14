TRAVERSE CITY — Religious leaders across northern Michigan met with lay staff Friday, to make plans to address the needs of the vulnerable, even as many Sunday worship services were canceled.
“I have great concern for the people we serve,” said Jane Lippert, who organizes Central United Methodist Church’s Outreach Breakfast. “Their immune systems are compromised. I’m more worried about someone infecting them, than them infecting someone else.”
Since 2007, breakfast has been provided at the church to those homeless and otherwise economically disadvantaged at least five days per week.
Lippert said Central United Methodist Church was cancelling in-person worship Sunday, and she was looking for a new location to serve daily outreach breakfasts.
The Diocese of Gaylord convened a meeting Friday afternoon to discuss whether mass at any of its 75 parishes would be canceled, and how to best provide pastoral care to the sick and the elderly.
The Diocese oversees religious communities from Mackinac City to Cadillac and mass is broadcast Sundays at 8 a.m. on FOX32 and livestreams .
The sign of the peace should be bestowed without physical contact, chalice communion should be temporarily discontinued and no holding hands during recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, according to a letter from Bishop Steven Raica to priests.
Pastor Chad Oyer said services and activities were canceled at First Congregational Church in Traverse City this weekend, in spite of concerns some vulnerable populations might feel isolated.
“How we extend care to elderly people who need to be quarantined and provide assistance to families now that school is closed is what we’re figuring out,” Oyer said.
The church has 500 members and Oyer said he would still deliver a sermon Sunday but instead of from the front of the sanctuary it would be posted on the church’s website.
Pastoral visits, he said, might be transitioned to phone, Facetime, and Skype if necessary.
Also Friday, West Side Community Church moved its worship services online through April 5.
“We realize that for many of us, gathering for worship is the highlight of our week and what we need most at times like this,” read a letter emailed to members Friday afternoon. “However, we also feel a responsibility as loving neighbors to consider the health and wellness of the entire community.”
Oyer said churches must do their part to keep the public safe.
“This isn’t just about us,” he added. “This is about our whole community. How can we be the hands and the feet and the heart of Jesus?”
The Unitarian Universalist Church canceled March 15 services and Rev. Cathy Harrington said in a letter to members she planned to have livestream capability available by March 22.
She said also planned to host an “Ask the Minister” Q & A via Zoom, an online meetings platform, sometime in the next several days.
“I think honestly its time to be really creative,,” Harrington said. “We have closed the church. We are not going to have in-person services or meetings but we are going to try really hard to do online ministry.”
Recording worship services, meetings, activities, music, office hours and even an exercise class can all be done via livestream with the right electronic equipment, she said.
“We’ll be using technology to care for each other and stay connected,” she said.
Twenty-five partner churches provide volunteers to Safe Harbor’s emergency shelter, said George Thompson.
Many are middle-aged or older and have concerns about the novel corona virus.
“Basically we’re making decisions day to day on how we’re going to operate,” said Thomson, Chair of the group’s steering committee. “This has just moved so fast. Right now we’re trying to provide comfort for as long as we can in whatever way we can.”
Thompson said if the facility is forced to close, they would convert services to “Safe Harbor lite” and provide carry out meals, tents and sleeping bags.
“Our overriding concern is safety,” he said. “Safe for a homeless population that’s at high risk and safe for our volunteers.”
For information on services, programs and activities at specific churches, check the church’s website.
