If You Go

The Beulah CBC is still open to more participants.

Anyone wishing to participate in the field will be assigned to a leader who will make arrangements as to the time and place to meet. With the exception of those counting owls (who start before dawn), participants generally count birds from about 8 a.m. to 4:00 or 4:30 p.m. To participate, call Carl Freeman at 231-352-4739 or John Ester 231-325-2445.