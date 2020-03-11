Top of mind for many in our region today remains the threat of COVID-19, the illness driven by a new virus that continues to generate concern and drive headlines around the globe.
At Munson Healthcare, we are collaborating closely with our local health departments, as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to ensure we follow the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prepare for the likelihood of the spread of novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 in northern Michigan.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person. Most likely, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People are thought to be most contagious when they are sick, but there are reports that some spread of this virus might be possible before people show symptoms. Current evidence suggests that novel coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials. It may also be possible that the virus is passed by someone touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touching his or her own mouth, nose or eyes.
Since this is a virus and not bacteria, there are currently no medications or a vaccine to directly counteract the virus. Treatment involves helping patients with breathing, fluids and other support measures. Right now prevention is our best countermeasure. The best way to avoid the spread of this virus is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Ensure meat products are cooked thoroughly and are properly handled during food preparation.
- Follow best practice and clean visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.
- It is prudent for travelers who are sick to delay or avoid travel to affected areas, in particular for elderly travelers and people with chronic diseases or underlying health conditions.
- Follow WHO and CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. It is not recommend that people who are without symptoms wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
The concern from our public health colleagues is that there have been a few confirmed cases where it is not known from whom or where that exposure occurred. This is likely just a reflection of how contagious the virus appears to be and the likelihood that some cases have been missed given the global nature, complexity and rapid evolution of this outbreak.
Munson Healthcare uses pre-existing tiered emergency plans for these situations. We are fully prepared should we see an outbreak in our region.
We have created specific protocols and processes to screen patients that are already being effectively applied in our hospitals. Munson Healthcare monitors updates from the CDC and World Health Organization daily to understand how we should be adjusting our patient screening questions related to patient travel and association with an area with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Our emergency plans include ensuring that every Munson Healthcare entity across northern Michigan is ready from clinical, employee health and supply-chain perspectives, and that appropriate resources are available at each facility. All hospitals in our health system have conducted drills to simulate a potentially infected patient coming to one of our Emergency Departments. A system-wide task force meets weekly to discuss supplies, logistics, emergency management, communication and other necessary measures to ensure the health of patients and staff.
While the CDC is now allowing providers to use their judgment in deciding who should be tested for the virus, testing still will be coordinated in collaboration with the health department, as there are limited test kits available to the state.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Right now, if a person with COVID-19 required treatment, their location for treatment would be dictated by the severity of illness. As an example, if they needed ICU support, they would likely come to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Any Munson Healthcare hospital has the appropriate facilities to treat a mild illness that still requires hospitalization. Most people, however, would likely only need to be monitored at their home.
This situation serves as a good reminder for all of us to take the same preventative measures as we would during flu seasons and also look at our own preparedness for any number of emergency scenarios.
The website ready.gov is a great resource that can help you prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies, including an outbreak. Munson Healthcare also offers a link to the CDC and World Health Organization and other important information on COVID-19 at the top of its website, munsonhealthcare.org. Just click on the red banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.