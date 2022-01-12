As we enter 2022, much like this time last year, most of us are wondering what the pandemic might have in store for the New Year.

Understandably, the prevailing sentiment around the community is that we want to be done with the pandemic and I can tell you that our health care team feels the same way. While we maintain hope for the future, our current reality continues to be one of concern as a new and more highly contagious variant is taking hold in our northern Michigan communities.

The omicron variant was first lab identified in our region on Dec. 20 and based on its ability to spread more aggressively than any previous variant, it is likely already the dominant strain here. Based on what we’ve witnessed across the nation, the sheer volume of new cases created by omicron puts an already fatigued healthcare system at greater risk as well as a new segment of our community, children.

As a pediatrician, I want to point out that those under 5 years old are particularly vulnerable as this wave approaches because there is not yet an approved vaccine for this age group. Our region along with the rest of the state has witnessed a wave of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (more commonly known as RSV) in recent months and the arrival of the omicron variant could further increase demand for pediatric hospital beds that are already in limited supply.

National media reported last week that the nation has seen a 50 percent increase in hospitalizations for pediatric patients due to this new variant. Michigan has seen pediatric hospitalizations double over the last two weeks and are 70 percent higher than what we experienced during the surge last spring.

Children with immune systems that are often fighting pathogens that are new to them and without vaccine protection become targets for viruses. While this variant may not necessarily create more severe illness, its ability to spread makes it dangerous. Data tells us this variant is four to seven times more contagious than delta so just the increase in volume alone of adults and children with the disease will bring an increase in hospitalizations along with it. Northern Michigan has limited hospital resources to care for pediatric patients with the seriously ill needing to be transferred downstate where those beds are filling at a more rapid rate than we’ve seen in the past.

What can we do? Continue practicing what we know is helpful:

Parents and children 5 and older should be vaccinated to protect the young

Put a mask on children older than 2 years old in public settings – including in the classroom

Practice frequent hand washing with soap and water, or hand sanitizer

Avoid large gatherings where virus spread may occur

Obtain a test when symptoms of COVID-19 appear

Follow quarantine and isolation rules if you have had a positive exposure or are ill

Contact your primary care provider should any symptoms become worrisome

A brief decline in hospitalizations just before the New Year provided further opportunity to poise ourselves for another surge over the next four to eight weeks. While we may be encouraged by early reports suggesting symptoms are less severe, we must be mindful that omicron’s ability to rapidly spread still raises the odds of hospitalizations and strain to our public health system.

While we’re all weary from these last two years, it’s important we remain resilient, respect the reality of our situation and move with determination to do the simple things to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our kids. These very same measures, if each of us takes them collectively, are the ones that will eventually lead us out of this pandemic.

Munson Healthcare continues to offer the community many pandemic resources that can be found on our website munsonhealthcare.org. If you have questions about COVID-19, and do not have a primary care provider, feel free to call our Ask-A-Nurse hotline at (231) 935-0951.

We hope you’ll join us in 2022 in resolving to work together to protect our community in what we hope will be a healthier and happier year ahead.