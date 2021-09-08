As a veteran of the United States military, I understand duty, devotion, commitment, hardship and what that looks like in the faces of a dedicated group of individuals.

These are the same qualities I see in the nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, EVS workers, dietary workers, and other support staff in our health system as this pandemic endures. Their commitment made it easy for me and my colleague, Munson Healthcare’s Chief Quality and Safety Officer Joe Santangelo, M.D., to sign a letter along with clinical leaders from 20 different health systems around the state encouraging the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves.

Regionally, we have experienced more than 800 deaths and nearly 46,000 cases over the course of the pandemic. With the significantly more contagious Delta variant now the predominant strain in our area, we are in the midst of a third surge within the last 12 months. Last week, Munson Healthcare Emergency Departments across the system were averaging 40 patients per day with the virus, the vast majority of them unvaccinated.

During the most recent Munson Healthcare press conference with our local health departments, a reporter asked how our staff were doing and I shared honestly that they are stressed but continue to care for northern Michigan residents looking to them for help. Patients suffering from the virus often require an advanced level of care that can draw resources and staff away from other areas. There are simply limits to capacity before other types of care become impacted. Imagine the way that tests the dedicated men and women who have so courageously and compassionately navigated the last 18 months.

Our frontline health care workers need help from the community. As was stated in last week’s open letter, each of us as individuals has the ability and responsibility to do our part to ensure the safety and well-being of one another.

The research is definitive that available vaccines are not only safe but our most effective weapon against hospitalization and death. The Pfizer vaccine recently earned full approval from the FDA with those from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson well on their way to that status. Recent data indicated that 40 percent of those eligible in our region had still not been vaccinated. Especially as school resumes, it is so important that anyone 12 and older take steps to protect themselves and others.

Local health departments, primary care providers, and pharmacy chains continue to have an ample supply of vaccine. If you have chosen not to get vaccinated up to this point, and are eligible, please reconsider. Our region’s infection rate currently exceeds the state’s and is considered high-risk. No matter your vaccination status, but especially if you are unvaccinated, please, if you visit a store or assemble in a crowded space, wear a mask, social distance and clean your hands.

My years in the military were about serving the person next to me and serving the greater good. It was about protecting those who needed protecting. However, you don’t need to deploy overseas or sit in the cockpit of a fighter jet to serve and protect your country or community with honor and courage. You can do it by getting a vaccine. You can do it by wearing a mask that lets the person next to you know, “I’ve got your back.”

This is the very bedrock of what we do at Munson Healthcare. We are here 24/7 to serve, support and protect the health and wellness of all our communities. We hope you’ll join us in pushing back this latest surge and continuing to fight to end this pandemic. Aim High. Thank you.