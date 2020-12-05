TRAVERSE CITY — Judy Childs recently stood in line at a gas station where she had stopped to buy pop. When she saw the clerk had no mask on she walked out, leaving the pop behind.
“I can’t take the chance,” Childs said. “Don’t keep me safe, I’m not going to vote for you with my wallet.”
The Traverse City resident has narrowed the list of businesses she frequents to just two or three. Her other list — those places that haphazardly enforce a statewide mask mandate — gets longer every day.
“Where I won’t go is everywhere,” Childs said.
A Facebook group, Businesses Adhering Covid Guidelines NW Michigan, has people posting their mask experiences at local stores, gas stations and more, detailing whether the business enforces the mask mandate or not. Many feel like they are being placed in danger when they walk into a business and are confronted with a unmasked person.
Like Gary Worden, whose wife has stage 4 cancer.
“This whole COVID thing is personal and people who don’t take the precautions seriously are an affront to all kinds of vulnerable people,” said Worden, of Lake Ann. “It’s selfishness.”
Worden is very careful about where he shops, not wanting to take anything home to his wife. He limits his interactions to just two stores where he knows the employees and customers always mask up. When he recently ran out of birdseed he shopped at another store and was disappointed to see employees either not wearing masks, or not wearing them properly.
He spoke to a manager, but said his concerns were ignored.
“They told me with their actions they didn’t want my business,” he said. “I only shop at places that respect public health laws.”
Frankfort resident Neal Boynton said business owners have a responsibility to protect their customers. He said signs that are put on their doors telling people masks are required give the false impression that the store is doing what it should be doing.
“I’m not going to patronize the place,” Boynton said. “That’s the only power I have.”
Since the pandemic started, businesses locally and across the country reported rude customers yelling at them and refusing to mask up. Some of those businesses resorted to calling police, like Oryana Community Co-op in Traverse City.
General manager Steve Nance said the store put a mask policy in place even before the governor’s executive order was issued in March. Under the store policy nobody enters without a mask.
Masks are available for customers who don’t have one, Nance said. If they cannot wear a mask for health or other reasons, the store offers them a face shield. If that doesn’t work the customer is offered curbside service. If they refuse that service they are asked to leave, he said. If they won’t leave, police are called, something the store has every right to do, he said.
“It’s private property,” Nance said. “It’s the same as ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service.’ We’ve just added face coverings.”
Cathy Fenlon, who works part-time at Oryana, likens the mask mandate to gun safety laws, and laws that say you can’t smoke in public places or drive drunk — all meant to keep people safe.
“It’s my right to stay safe,” said Fenlon, of Lake Leelanau. “I don’t go to a lot of places. The mask thing is really hard to wrap my head around. It’s so simple.”
Leif Kolt is a tattoo artist and the owner of Black Candle Tattoo in downtown Traverse City. Kolt is no longer taking walk-ins or same-day appointments, with all customers having to book two weeks out to provide a buffer period, he said.
If they have traveled, been in contact with anyone who has traveled, attended a gathering of more than 50 people, been exposed to COVID or come down with any illness during that period, they may be asked to reschedule, he said.
“Even if I did have openings tomorrow, someone would have to wait two weeks before they come in,” Kolt said.
While tattooing, Kolt wears a medical grade gown, an N95 face mask, a face shield and gloves. His customers are given an N95 mask to wear while being tattooed, and he sterilizes everything in between customers, including doorknobs, chairs and faucets, he said.
“No one wants to tattoo like this,” Kolt said. “A lot of what we do feels like invasion of privacy, but the situation that everyone’s in requires some level of compromise.”
Kolt charges a $15 health sterilization fee, which he says people are happy to pay knowing they are protected. He has no angry customers, he said.
“Anybody who is a COVID denier isn’t going to want to work with me,” Kolt said.
Executive orders regarding the pandemic are now being issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, rather than Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The department recently issued several citations to businesses around the state for violating the latest orders put in place Nov. 18, with liquor and other licenses revoked for those that refuse to comply.
But much of the enforcement is left to local health departments to investigate complaints and follow up with the businesses in question.
Eric Johnston is director of environmental health — the department that receives complaints — for the Benzie Leelanau District Health Department, which is getting two to five complaints per week. Many of the complaints are prompted by a business that is not making sure customers wear face coverings, he said.
When a complaint is received the business is given an educational letter outlining the regulations and why they need to be followed, Johnston said. If a second complaint is received for the same business, an on-site visit and investigation is done, with the health officer talking to the owner or manager.
If compliance is still not reached, the business is issued a cease-and-desist order, and if that doesn’t work the department works with local and state law enforcement officers and county prosecutors, Johnston said. Both the Benzie and Leelanau sheriffs put out a letter early on in the pandemic stating they wouldn’t enforce Whitmer’s executive orders, but Johnston said they’ve been working together since then.
“Obviously we try very hard not to get there,” Johnston said. “If we bring it to them they are fully aware that we cannot gain compliance no matter what we do.”
Violations can also be passed on to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is concerned with employee rights, the Liquor Control Commission or the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, which handles food licenses.
A criminal violation is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and up to six months in jail.
Terry Gremel, of Northport, says she and her husband Tom are in the danger zone as far as age goes and like to limit their exposure.
“The numbers are just exploding and you really need to assume that anybody you come in contact with could have COVID,” Gremel said. “They might not know it, but they could be shedding.”
She was recently at a store where a woman in line behind her had a mask on, but it wasn’t covering her nose. She said she would have had no problem saying something to the woman. She didn’t, as there were several feet between them.
Childs appreciates the businesses that enforce face coverings.
“I feel incredible gratitude for the stores that enforce it,” Childs said. “I will be their customer forever.”
