SUTTONS BAY — Kids normally blow off steam at school, by talking with friends, kicking a soccer ball or just running around outside.
Being at home all day because of COVID-19 changes that dynamic, said John Boonstra, a prevention counselor with Leelanau Family Court. The court has seen an increase in family conflicts, as well as in anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide that have led to more psychiatric hospitalizations for young people in the system.
“They’re not afforded that opportunity to alleviate anxiety right now when they’re required to be home,” Boonstra said.
There are 66 youths currently in the court’s various programs. Boonstra generally works with those who are 10 to 17 years old.
Counseling sessions have been cut off or drastically slowed over the last three months, he said.
“I’ve done more suicide or self-harm behavior safety plans in the last three months than I usually do in a year,” Boonstra said.
Family Court Administrator Joe Povolo said it’s been a time of great isolation and uncertainty, with young people becoming depressed and less hopeful. That can lead to thoughts of suicide, though there have not been any suicides in young people within the court system, he said.
“Kids will talk about suicide,” Povolo said. “They don’t always act on it.”
Lots of girls have been cutting themselves to deal with the pain, he said.
Communication with the outside world has been limited during this time to texts, phone calls, FaceTime and Zoom.
“It takes a little more work to get something out of kids when you don’t have face-to-face contact,” Povolo said.
Boonstra has seen more youths in his caseload getting into arguments and sometimes physical altercations that have ended in a call to police.
“We run into situations where the kids are on their devices all day and when the parents turn off the WiFi they get into a fight,” Povolo said.
The Leelanau County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the Annual Plan and Budget for the Child Care Fund for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. Expenditures are set at $696,290.
The plan must be approved by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which will reimburse 50 percent of those expenditures. If costs exceed the budget the county will be responsible for the entire amount, but in the past the amount spent is significantly less than what has been budgeted, Povolo said.
The money funds foster care; in-home supervision, which can include tethering, drug testing, psychological evaluations and counseling; and institutional care, which includes short-term detention or placement in a residential treatment program for sexual offenses, substance abuse or mental issues.
Youth are sent to treatment programs in Reed City, Grand Rapids and Muskegon.
Over the last three months Povolo has seen kids who are bored and shoplift from a gas station or convenience store. There have been kids who’ve run away from residential treatment programs. When they return they must be tested for the coronavirus and quarantined and can’t participate in one-on-one counseling or group therapy sessions, he said.
“When you’re put in your room for a period of 14 days you don’t get any of the benefits of the program,” Povolo said.
There have been some positive outcomes from the pandemic, he said. Some kids have an absent father who is now unemployed.
“Next thing you know he’s out taking his kid fishing or other things that he didn’t have time for when he was working,” Povolo said.
Family Court Judge Marian Kromkowski is worried about the under-3 age group, saying they are not as resilient as older children and teens. Birth to age 3 is the most important time in a person’s life, when all the neurons are firing and the brain is being developed. Children at that age need social interaction with other kids, whether that’s at a day care center or playing with their cousins, Kromkowski said. Any long-term effects will depend on how long this all lasts, she said.
“There will be changes in life that we will all have to adjust to,” Kromkowski said. “It’s not an easy time to be a parent or a toddler.”
Povolo said the court system is taking steps to get back to normal, with the state requiring each court to put together a plan that spells those steps out.
Face-to-face contact is now being done from six feet away in a yard, a driveway or on a porch, he said.
“Weather permitting, we can bring a couple of lawn chairs and meet with a kid in the front yard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.