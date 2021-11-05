TRAVERSE CITY — For the second time in the pandemic, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians are the first in the region to roll out availability for newly approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The child Pfizer vaccine will be available at the tribe’s Health Clinic starting Friday for tribal citizens ages 5 to 11 and members of their household. It will also include eligible children in households of GTB employees and tribal citizens.

The vaccine rollout follows only days after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky M.D., M.P.H, signed off on using the COVID-19 vaccine in children.

The Grand Traverse Health Department are taking appointments for their vaccine rollout in age group 5 to 11 starting Monday Nov. 8, but reported due to high demand, the entire week is booked out.

They will be re-opening appointments later in the week with availability.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan will begin to give COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11 years old starting this Friday, Nov. 5 in Mancelona, with subsequent clinics rotating throughout its service area. Check http://nwhealth.org/covid19childimm.html for the calendar and appointment links.

CVS Pharmacy also announced available appointments starting Nov. 7, scheduled online at CVS.com.

DHD#10 will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 years and older starting Nov. 8 by appointment at www.dhd10.org/schedule.

The Pfizer-BioNtech pediatric vaccine, a two-dose series taken three weeks apart, was granted emergency-use authorization earlier this week by the Food and Drug Administration down to 5 years of age.

GTB tribal chairman David Arroyo said that the tribe’s vaccination efforts are a priority in ensuring the health of the children in their community and greater area.

“It’s important to keep our children safe,” he said, adding that in the best efforts of the tribe to protect their most vulnerable, many of their events during the past year and a half of the COVID 19 pandemic were canceled or postponed.

Arroyo said that he hopes with new vaccine eligibility some events and community gatherings can begin coming back.

According to GTB’s latest data provided by their Health Clinic, the tribe administered more than 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, resulting in 57 percent fully vaccinated GTB citizens in the six-county service area, ages 12 and over.

Now with roughly 400 children being eligible for the vaccination, there is hope that it will make significant progress in crossing the important 70 percent vaccination threshold, said Sandra Handysides, R.N, F.N.P, and GTB’s health clinic vaccination coordinator.

Currently GTB is vaccinating all tribal citizens ages 12 and older and members of their household, along with all GTB employees and members of their household, along with offering booster shots of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to those eligible.

“Children are our most vulnerable population right now,” said Handysides, adding that her two children will be vaccinated at GTB’s health clinic.

She said that it is an exciting feat for the tribe to be able to offer the vaccine to the age group in what she considers a race to get as many eligible GTB community members vaccinated.

“This effort is important to ensure everyone in the community is protected against the virus,” said Handysides.

She added that as a community and clinic, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians have made vaccinations a priority.