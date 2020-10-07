GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative members will receive a one-time credit on their October bills.
The Board of Directors approved this $2.5 million “special, one-time credit” at its August meeting, according to a release from Cherryland.
The announcement was emailed to members and was the subject of General Manager Tony Anderson’s column in the October issue of “Michigan Country Lines.”
“The amount of each individual member’s credit will be based on their 2020 energy usage and its contribution to the co-op’s total revenue to date,” according to the release. The average credit is estimated at $60.
The release added the decision was made to help the community and because “increased residential energy sales, re-emerging commercial sales and other budgetary adjustments made during the COVID-19 pandemic” allowed the electric cooperative’s revenue to exceed its budget.
“As a not-for-profit utility, excess revenues are eventually returned to our members,” the release added. “However, we understand the burden the pandemic has placed on the community right now. By distributing a portion of these revenues as a bill credit today, we hope to provide some immediate relief to our members.”
The bill credit will be distributed to active members as of late summer of this year.
The credit will be distributed this month. Members can find the credit on the bills under the “Co-op Advantage Credit” line item.
Call the Cherryland member service department at 231-486-9200 for any questions about the bill credit. More information is also available at www.cherrylandelectric.coop.
