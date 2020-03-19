TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport is anticipating United Airlines removing at least one of the Chicago flights by the end of March. The airline currently operates four daily flights, and may decrease that number to two.
“We have not seen those schedules in place yet, but we’ve seen those indications that that’s most likely going to happen,” Airport Director Kevin Klein said.
American Airlines, Delta and Allegiant Airlines have indicated they do not plan to make changes at this time. Anytime flight schedules are adjusted, impacted passengers are notified by the airline and moved to a new flight.
Both Pellston Regional Airport and Manistee County Blacker Airport are listed by the U.S. Department of Transportation as Essential Air Service (EAS) eligible communities, meaning that subsidies are in place to ensure daily service.
Klein says Cherry Capital’s daily flights to Chicago O’Hare and Detroit Metro Wayne currently are operating at between 30 and 40 percent capacity depending on the flight.
The load factor metric measures the percentage of seats available being used. The number typically hovers between 85 percent and full capacity. The Cherry Capital’s Florida routes, operated by Allegiant airlines, are averaging about 50 percent capacity — though those flights take off just once daily.
Regional jets that fly to Chicago and Detroit have between 50 and 74 seats. On routes to Florida and Phoenix Sky Harbor, airlines use airplanes with 156 to 170 seats.
The airport’s cargo routes are operating as usual.
Cherry Capital’s airport’s cafe is exempted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order regarding restaurants. The airport has, however, rearranged its tables to create a six-foot buffer in accordance with the trend of social distancing.
Klein said the airport has an emergency preparedness plan in place in the event that someone is reported to have had the illness or notice that they think they have the illness.
“If an individual is reported to have it, we provide that individual with protective equipment including masks and gloves to protect them from the spread of the virus,” Klein said. “We have the ability to contact the health department and first responders and then Munson Medical Center.
“Once that happens, we have protocols on how to clean the building so that we can continue operations.”
The airlines have the ability to notify passengers on flight manifests that may have been affected.
“You can tell the difference,” Klein said of the Center for Disease Control’s new cleaning regulations.
“It’s very important that the public knows: Do not travel sick, do not travel if you’re ill and follow those rules.”
