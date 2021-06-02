CHARLEVOIX — Small businesses in Charlevoix County can apply for COVID-19 relief grants administered by Venture North Funding and Development.
The Regional Resiliency Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for companies with nine or fewer employees to help them meet COVID-19 challenges.
The application period opened June 1 and closes June 11 at 5 p.m. Grant applications must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
RRP funds can be used for operations like meeting payroll, covering rent, purchasing inventory or supporting employee retention.
Application assistance is available by contacting Venture North at (231) 995‐7115 or info@venturenorthfunding.org.
The total amount of funds available to eligible Charlevoix County businesses in this round of the RRP is $20,000.
Venture North awarded nearly 200 grants and more than $500,000 in 2020 through the Regional Resiliency Program in a 10-county area.
Venture North is accepting donations to meet the demand for program funds.
Donations to the RRP can be made at www.venturenorthfunding.org or by calling (231) 995‐7115.