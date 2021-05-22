TRAVERSE CITY — Business organizations across the state are applauding an agreement between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders that could loosen pandemic-related workplace protocols.
“Our region’s business owners are ready for a return to normalcy after 14 months of working diligently to keep their business open and their employees and patrons safe,” Traverse Connect president and CEO Warren Call said in a Friday release.
“After weeks of advocating on behalf of employers, our organization is now focused on the full reopening and re-engagement of our economy. Yesterday’s announcement of the withdrawal of the proposed permanent MIOSHA rules, the return of in-person work on May 24, and an accelerated July 1 reopening with a revised ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan herald a summer of revenue and job growth for northern Michigan’s businesses.”
The bipartisan budget agreement will open budget negotiations, give lawmakers input into future pandemic restrictions and drop potentially longer-lasting COVID-19 workplace regulations. A separate proposal had been in play that could have made permanent Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 rules originally put place temporarily.
“This action shows that collective advocacy works, and today we have real results for our businesses,” Stacie Bytwork, chairperson of the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance and president and CEO of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a release.
State officials already had planned to soon revise the temporary regulations to lift a remote work requirement.
The announcement came hours after Whitmer announced that outdoor capacity limits will be lifted on June 1 and indoor caps will be rescinded on July 1, when a broad mask and gatherings orders also will end. Some restrictions may remain.
Under the agreement reached Thursday, the administration rescinds MIOSHA’s draft permanent rules and cancels the public hearing scheduled for May 26.
In addition, now that the state has reached the 55% vaccination threshold, and in accordance with the Governor’s MI Vacc to Normal plan, MIOSHA will remove the requirement that employers create a “policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent that their work activities can feasibly be completed remotely.” MIOSHA will also be updating other aspects of the emergency rules to reflect recent guidance from the CDC and MDHHS, which will take effect May 24.
“We are encouraged that the state seems to be turning a page on its endless COVID restrictions, which is appropriate given that cases are trending down, vaccination rates are up and governors across the country are moving more decisively to safely reopen their states,” said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Michigan Chamber.