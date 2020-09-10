TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau’s new data tool measuring a community’s survival — and recovery — from COVID-19’s financial shows more than 60 percent of northern Michigan residents have at least one relevant risk factor.
These new “small area estimates” are intended to help communities know their risk factors so they can make the best use of limited resources to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, stated information provided by Charmine Yates, a Census media specialist.
“Community resilience is the capacity of individuals and households to absorb, endure and recover from the health, social and economic impacts of a disaster such as a hurricane or pandemic,” stated the data tool website. “Variation in individual and household characteristics are determining factors in the differential impact of a disaster.”
The U.S. Census Bureau lists 11 risk factors most likely to make it more difficult for a community to recover financially from the pandemic.
They are: The number of people who are age 65 and above; the number living in low income households and/or in single caregiver households; those with communication challenges such as no access to high-speed internet; employment and disability status; living in a crowded environment; lack of health insurance and being diagnosed with respiratory disease, heart disease and/or diabetes.
The U.S. Census Bureau released the following for the five-county area:
In Antrim County, 26 percent of residents had three or more risk factors, 46 percent had one to two risk factors and 27 percent had no risk factors.
In Benzie County, 28 percent of residents had three or more risk factors, 42 percent had one or two risk factors and 30 percent had no risk factors.
In Kalkaska County, 25 percent of residents had three or more risk factors, 47 percent had one or two risk factors and 28 percent had no risk factors.
In Grand Traverse County, 20 percent of residents had three or more risk factors, 48 percent had one to two risk factors and 32 percent had no risk factors.
In Leelanau County, 31 percent of residents had three or more risk factors, 43 percent had one or two risk factors and 26 percent had no risk factors.
Overall in the state, 25 percent of Michiganders had three or more risk factors, 46 percent had one to two risk factors and 29 percent reported no risk factors.
The data collection timeline for the 2020 Census was first slowed by the pandemic, then sped up by the Trump administration when Census Director Steven Dillingham announced Aug. 3 that field work and self-response would end Sept. 30.
However a federal judge in California temporarily blocked the administration’s order Friday in a suit filed by the National Urban League, the League of Women Voters and other advocacy groups.
A hearing is scheduled for mid-September on whether ending data collection early is constitutional.
The results of the 2020 Census are scheduled to be released sometime in 2021.
The Community Resilience Estimate tool uses publicly available population and health data, gathered in 2018, to predict how states and counties will do in a recovery, according to information from the U.S. Census Bureau.
