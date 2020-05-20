Cellphone data shows Michiganders on the move again

TRAVERSE CITY — Michiganders’ movement has inched up since the middle of April, according to a Record-Eagle analysis of anonymized cellphone data.
County-level data made public by location analysis firm Cuebiq, shows most counties in Michigan reached mobility lows by the week of March 30 — about 20 days after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Michigan and seven days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the state’s first stay at home order.
That week, Michiganders’ movement, depending upon which county they live in, had plummeted by between 19 and 68 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
But by the week of May 4, almost all (77 of 83) counties rebounded to within 20 percent of pre-pandemic mobility. More than one-third were within 10 percent of normal.
The New York Times recently published an article using a related data set; it showed far fewer Michiganders staying home in the beginning of May. Whitmer commented on the article during a May 13 press conference.
She said officials expected to see Michigan residents moving a little more as parts of the economy re-engaged — landscaping and construction workers. That doesn't mean everyone should get on the move again, she said.
"I am concerned. The more people are out and about, that's how COVID-19 spreads," Whitmer said.
Whitmer allowed landscaping businesses and activities like golfing and boating to resume when she renewed her stay-at-home order on April 24.
But the tracking data shows most counties in Michigan (65 of 83) were moving more by the week of April 13. The next week, all counties showed increased movement.
Patrick Miller, a professor of political science at the University of Kansas, pointed out that more mobility doesn’t automatically mean people are taking social distancing less seriously.
“Maybe people are just getting out of the house more, and doing more walking, driving, and contact-less take out than they were before earlier in this crisis,” he said.
Whitmer seemed to agree during another press conference Friday when she said getting out and about in itself is not dangerous. But she admitted she’s concerned that people are getting restless.
“If we're not practicing all of these important safeguards, all the sacrifice we just made could be in vain,” she said. “We could contribute to a second wave that might make what we've just done look easy, frankly.”
Changing correlations
Political and economic influences in travel patterns found in earlier movement data have weakened as Michiganders move in greater numbers.
The Record-Eagle previously used a multiple regression to analyze variation in counties’ mobility reductions compared to pre-pandemic (the week of March 30 compared to the week of Feb. 24). That regression attributed more than 31 percent of the variation to politics and income.
Counties that voted more for Whitmer in 2018 reduced their movement more by that week. The same was true for counties with higher median household incomes.
Those patterns still held when comparing the weeks of May 4 and Feb. 24, but were less pronounced. And a new pattern emerged: counties with higher median age moved less.
“Maybe older people have caught on more that this is dangerous for them, and are distancing more than they were earlier,” Miller said.
Updated regression modeling by the Record-Eagle found politics, income and age to be statistically significant predictors of mobility reduction the week of May 4. Taken together, they could explain about 25 percent of the variability among counties that week.
More than movement
Of all the variables the Record-Eagle examined, politics was the most strongly correlated with counties’ mobilities during the week of May 4.
Miller called for caution in drawing conclusions about individual behavior from county-level data. He said it’s impossible to know from group data exactly what individual people are doing and why.
But polling continues to document partisanship in how Americans are responding to COVID-19. In a series of Gallup polls conducted from mid-March to the end of April, Democrats consistently reported avoiding small gatherings at a higher rate than Republicans.
The Record-Eagle interviewed multiple Michigan residents who have been frustrated by what they see as politically-driven behavior during a pandemic. Some of the tensions they describe go beyond travel patterns — for example, disagreements over wearing masks.
Shari Eichenberg is a retired healthcare worker who lives in Suttons Bay. She, her husband and mother are all medically vulnerable to COVID-19.
She describes herself as politically independent, and said she understands that the economy needs to get going again. But she is upset with how some close to her are handling coronavirus.
“I have family members on both sides of our family that I love to death that believe all those conspiracy theories and think no matter what the president can do no wrong,” she said. “That this is no worse than the flu, the numbers are all inflated, and all these people around the world have died just to make him look bad.”
She said she was heartbroken when one family member blocked her on Facebook. Now, she said, she and her family just don’t talk about the pandemic.
Heather Carson, a therapist practicing in Traverse City, said she recommends compassion first when handling tensions with friends or family.
“Often people behave in disagreeable ways because they are scared or are having difficulty with change,” she said. “Try to see the bigger picture behind why someone is acting in ways we may disagree with.”
It’s also critical for people to be able to communicate with others about what they need right now, said Shana Wojtowicz, a counselor practicing in Central Lake.
“It can be helpful to take time to consider what your needs are,” she said. “Be honest with yourself and be honest with the people in your life. Your needs may be different than those [of the people] around you.”
Both mental health professionals emphasized the importance of self-care in stressful times.
According to Wojtowicz, it’s important to set boundaries to protect physical, emotional and mental health. And ultimately, she said, if loved ones won’t respect your boundaries, it might be time to consider the health of those relationships.
SIDEBAR: UPDATES TO ORIGINAL STORY
Cuebiq made several updates to previously released mobility data after the Record-Eagle’s first story. An analysis of updated data did not alter that story’s main conclusions, but did change some details.
The Record-Eagle’s original story said counties’ movement reductions between the weeks of February 24th and March 30th ranged from 35 to more than 70 percent. Updated data shows the reductions actually ranged from 19 to 68 percent.
The original story said politics and income could explain more than 40 percent of the variability between counties during that same week in March. A regression model with updated data showed politics and income could only explain 31 percent of the variability.
The analysis of Cuebiq’s original data showed politics to have stronger correlations with movement reduction than any other variables the week of March 30th. An analysis of updated data shows that, in fact, miles of freeway were more strongly correlated with movement than politics that week (by a very narrow margin). An updated regression model shows politics, income, and miles of freeway were ALL statistically significant predictors of movement at that time. For the week of May 4th, miles of freeway was not a statistically significant predictor.
Initially, the correlation between votes for Trump and more movement was slightly stronger than the one between votes for Whitmer and less movement. Updated data reveals the Whitmer-movement correlation is actually stronger than the Trump-movement correlation in the other direction.
Wayne County’s movement reduction between the weeks of Feb. 24th and March 30th was initially reported as 65 percent; Cuebiq’s updated data says it was actually 59 percent.
The first story reported that in the week after Whitmer issued her stay-at-home executive order, mobility decreased by 54 percent on average in the five counties where residents had already died and 40 percent where they had not. After data updates, those percentages are 56 and 41, respectively.
Table of correlation values / statistical significance in regression (Y or N).
MOBILITY CHANGE BETWEEN WEEKS OF 2/24 AND 3/30
MOBILITY CHANGE BETWEEN WEEKS OF 2/24 AND 5/04
% VOTES FOR WHITMER IN 2018
-0.48 / Y
-0.27 / Y
MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME
-0.46 / Y
-0.16 / Y
MILES OF FREEWAY
-0.48 / Y
-0.14 / N
MEDIAN AGE
0.18 / N
-0.26 / Y