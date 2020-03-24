TRAVERSE CITY — Ed Crippen says you don’t know the friends you have until your wife throws you a social distance party to celebrate your 76th birthday.
The party was held outside in the couple’s South Ridge Road cul de sac, where cars lined the sides of the road. Some of the revelers did a drive-by, rolling down their windows to wish Crippen a happy birthday.
Others got out of their vehicles to visit, grabbing a can of beer from a snowbank and an individually-wrapped slice of homemade pound cake served with a side of gloves.
Crippen was captain of the Traverse City senior hockey league for many years — so along with birthday hats, his collection of hockey sticks was passed around to remind people to maintain the requisite six-foot social distance. Chalk Xs were also drawn on the street every six feet.
“This is the strangest party I’ve ever been to,” said Dave Bradshaw, who was wearing hospital gloves. “I’m going on the assumption that I’m positive and I don’t want to give it to anyone else.”
A sign in the yard outlined the rules: Stay six feet apart; no contact; have safe-distance fun; get home before midnight and stay home until 2021.
When somebody got a little too close, Linda Koebert set them straight.
“You two are a little too close together!” she yelled. “The distance police are coming to get you!”
Yasmin Richmond is a natural hugger and was having a hard time keeping her distance.
“We’ve never stood this far apart,” she said of her girlfriends.
Sue Kessler agreed.
“It’s been really hard for this group of friends,” Kessler said. “So when we can lay eyes on each other ... it really helps.”
Kathy Pilon is an occupational therapist at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort. She’s working fewer hours, but is still working.
“It’s scary to go into a health care environment,” Pilon said. “Things change so fast it’s very stressful not knowing what we’re doing the next hour.”
The party was the idea of Fran Alfs, Crippen’s wife, who said the social-distancing-correct party just came to her.
“I like to do fun things,” Alfs said. “Everyone needs to have a little fun.”
Crippen worried the party might be a little too much fun in light of what is going on around the state and around the world. Earlier in the day, before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her stay-at-home order for all Michigan residents, Crippen told Alfs the party should be called off.
“I just thought with Whitmer coming on it was just pushing the rules a little,” Crippen said. “But I’m glad it happened because we’re all going to have to crawl in a hole for a little while.”
Alfs said everyone is following the news, which has been overwhelming for many. People need to be responsible and be informed, she said, but they also need to turn it off and get away for awhile.
People also need to have hope that this will end.
“Otherwise we’re going to just be miserable,” Alfs said. “It’s about finding ways to maintain our mental health in safe ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.