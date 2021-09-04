TRAVERSE CITY — Only eight counties in Michigan remain at “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rates heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend, the rest are considered a widespread high contagion zone.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday labeled most of Michigan’s counties as high-transmission areas for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the latest surge of cases spurred by the more contagious delta variant.
Five of Michigan’s eight counties the CDC classifies at only substantial transmission rates are within the tip of the mitt: Alpena, Benzie, Leelanau, Missaukee and Wexford counties. The other three include Sanilac County in the thumb and both Gogebic and Luce counties in the Upper Peninsula, data shows.
Experts suggest the typically busy travel weekend could prompt activities that may lead to an even greater spike in cases, just as area schoolchildren head back to the classroom for the new academic year.
Medical and health experts worry pandemic-weary vacationers and locals won’t adhere to safety measures that could protect them from being infected with the potentially fatal respiratory disease; it’s particularly worrisome in the face of the immensely transmissible delta variant.
“There is still a pandemic going on, even though none of us wants the pandemic to still be going on,” said Dr. Joe Santangelo, pediatrician and chief quality and safety officer for Munson Healthcare.
“We know there are going to be visitors in town and we already have a lot of cases around now.”
Munson’s system on Friday afternoon registered 41 patients hospitalized across six of its facilities in northern Lower Michigan; most were at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with its 17 inpatients.
Statistics show it’s the third surge of COVID-19 inpatients in the Munson system within the last year. The region currently has a 9.6 percent positivity rate and more than 300 cases per 100,000 people, the doctor said.
“It’s really the delta variant. That’s why we’re here. It’s so much more contagious and is spreading much more rapidly,” Santangelo said.
He said social distancing and hand hygiene advice from the early days of the pandemic continues. Spending time outdoors will always provide the best ventilation, as well as wearing a mask while indoors and around others, Santangelo said.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan issued a statement on Friday that mirrored the Munson pediatrician’s advice, while also underscoring the importance of inoculation against COVID-19.
“Vaccination continues to be the best protection against the virus, and the most recent addition to the toolkit we have built up throughout this pandemic of prevention measures which includes masking, distancing, testing, contact tracing and more. These tools significantly slow the spread and mutation of COVID-19,” according to the district health department’s statement.
Michigan’s chief medical executive this week also championed the importance of those who remain unvaccinated to seek the jab, especially following the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the more than 4.7 million Michigan residents who are already fully vaccinated. The vaccine is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic together,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief deputy for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 20,300 state residents died from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began last year. Additionally, beyond 955,600 confirmed cases have thus far been collectively tallied across the Great Lakes state.