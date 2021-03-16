TRAVERSE CITY — Events outside of school landed an area high school on the list of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services designated Traverse City Central High School along with 57 other school districts across the state.
Nine cases were reported to the MDHHS, but Central has seen 13 in the last two weeks.
The high number of schools follows the growing trend of cases among students, especially high school students.
Thirty-four of the 57 schools listed were high schools. That number jumps to 46 if junior high and middle schools are included. Not too long ago, MDHHS was reporting less than 10 new schools a week.
Thirty-two school-associated cases have been confirmed at Traverse City Area Public Schools in the last two weeks, including the 13 at Central and another 11 cases at Traverse City West Senior High School. Seven more were found at West Middle and East Middle. Fourteen additional cases were reported three weeks ago.
“We have control of our students for 10 percent of their week. The other 90 percent, if they are not following the safety protocols, that’s the major contributor to it,” TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said tracing cases among students — particularly high school — is becoming increasingly difficult.
Both students and parents contacted are being less than forthright about where they have been and with whom they have been in contact. Hirschenberger said they are trying to protect the students’ ability to go to school and participate in extracurriculars.
“Students don’t want to be the reason their friends or classmates get quarantined,” Hirschenberger said.
Teenagers likely have not been as cooperative about following mitigation efforts, Hirschenberger said, adding that many feel more relaxed as the vaccine rollout continues and businesses reopen. Hirschenberger called it unfortunate.
“As we’re seeing things open, we’re seeing that because the mitigation efforts were working,” she said. “Now that people are letting their guard down, we’re seeing the numbers go up again.”
VanWagoner said the pandemic is “long from being over,” which means students, staff and the rest of the community need to remain vigilant to keep in-person education in place.
Shifting back to virtual teaching and learning is “absolutely a risk,” VanWagoner said. The decision whether or not to make that shift will be up to a health department recommendation. VanWagoner said a major uptick in cases and transmission could force the health department’s hand.
“When people follow the proper protocols, everything has been great,” VanWagoner said.
The Benzie-Leelanau County Health Department as well as the Health Department of Northwest Michigan sent a press release last week pleading for cooperation to “ensure that anyone who has COVID-19 is able to be promptly tested and isolated if positive as well as close contacts identified and quarantined.”
Benzie Central Schools reported 27 cases at the high school since the beginning of the year, 22 of those students. Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said there has not been a confirmed case at the high school since March 5, and that was a student-athlete who contracted the virus during competition. Sixteen students were quarantined because of contact tracing, but none of them tested positive.
Of the 160 Benzie high school and middle school students quarantined this school year, not a single one tested positive, Erfourth said. The same goes for the 153 elementary-aged students. Sanitizing, mask wearing and social distancing continue at Benzie.
Erfourth sent out of a video message in which she directly spoke to her high school students and told them to continue to “do the right things.”
“What we’re doing here must be working,” Erfourth said. “We’re doing our part to stop the spread at school, but unfortunately we can’t control what people do away from here.”