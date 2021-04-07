TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic continues nearly 13 months after the first school shutdown.
The latest surge in cases forced local health department officials to direct Grand Traverse County school districts to close their middle and high schools for the week and shift all teaching and learning to remote. Record highs are being seen in positivity rate, cases, hospitalizations and quarantines.
The writing was seemingly all over the wall heading into spring break last week.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said during a special board of education meeting Tuesday that the district had 35 confirmed school-associated cases among students and more than 1,000 students quarantined in the two weeks leading up to spring break. Of the 35 positives, 30 were either in middle or high school. Of the more than 1,000 quarantines, 825 were at the middle or high school level.
At one point, 21 percent of the student population at Traverse City Central High School was in quarantine, VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner said the spread of the virus is “escalating to its highest point.”
The shutdown directive from the Grand Traverse County Health Department affects TCAPS, Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools, Northwest Education Services (formerly Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District), Grand Traverse Academy, the Greenspire School, Old Mission Peninsula School, Forest Area Community Schools, Kingsley Area Schools and others.
TCAPS board members met Tuesday and unanimously reaffirmed their intent to follow the health department’s recommendation.
Trustee Sue Kelly admitted the pandemic has been traumatizing for students, staff, families and the community. With that trauma comes disagreement, Kelly said, but she added that the district must remain consistent and follow the guidance from medical professionals.
“I don’t see any reason why we would think we know better than the Grand Traverse Health Department on what the community should or should not do,” she said.
Grand Traverse County school superintendents, along with officials from the GT Health Department and Munson Healthcare, spoke on the phone at 3:30 p.m. Monday before the health department passed along its directive.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said the short notice was “not ideal” but explained that they wanted to see what the volume of testing was at the free clinic at Central High School on Monday. With nearly 800 tests administered and a going positivity rate of 16 percent, health officials were concerned about the resources to adequately contact trace and investigate any new and existing cases.
The results were not as bad as some feared. Of the 662 rapid antigen tests given Monday, 42 came back positive. Officials are waiting for results on 118 nasal swab tests, which are expected in the next two days. The health department is currently investigating 43 school-associated cases along with 223 other cases.
Hirschenberger said investigations into the school-aged population are challenging because they often are not given “all the pieces of the puzzle.” Health officials are also noticing a trend of students going to school while experiencing symptoms and while infectious.
“That results in their classmates having to quarantine, which is often frustrating for both students and their families — particularly if they have been following all the mitigation measures,” Hirschenberger said. “By pushing the pause button, we are preventing possible spread but also quarantines.”
The decision has not been a popular one.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said Tuesday that “nobody likes it” but that shutting down for a week is the right decision given the sharp increase in cases, hospitalizations and quarantines.
“It’s not an unfounded fear. It’s very real,” Smith said. “It kills me to do it because I truly believe kids need to be back in school for their education and mental health.”
Smith’s hope, VanWagoner’s hope and the hope of every other area superintendent is that school resumes in person on Monday. School district officials and healthcare officials are revisiting the shutdown directive on Friday to see if it will be extended another week.
“We’ve gone remarkably unscathed this year, which is something I did not expect,” Smith said. “The health department is doing the best they can with what they feel is right.”