TRAVERSE CITY — Coronavirus cases are on the rise across northern Lower Michigan, and so is the population within designated COVID-19 units in local hospitals.
Health officials Friday announced a collective 130 new confirmed cases in 24 hours among the 17 counties that make up the region, though no related deaths were reported.
Statistics show Emmet County on Friday gained 24 confirmed cases since the day prior, while Grand Traverse County increased by 16. Charlevoix and Kalkaska counties both gained 12 cases, while Cheboygan County gained 11 and Benzie County got 10 new cases.
“Cases of COVID-19 are higher than they have been at any point in this pandemic and continue to increase at alarming rates," said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10.
There have now been nearly 3,200 cases in the area since the pandemic began, along with 77 reported deaths to COVID-19.
Morse encouraged everyone to "take personal responsibility for ourselves, our families, our friends, and our communities to slow the spread of this virus.”
Hospital officials on Friday reported there are a growing number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized, including some who need ventilators to help them breathe.
McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey had 14 patients in designated respiratory isolation units, including two on ventilators. The hospital has rolled open its second unit for coronavirus patients, confirmed Catherine Dewey, hospital spokesperson.
"People are being too lax. We need to rev up again and crush that curve," she said. "Wear your mask for other people. You are not wearing a mask for yourself."
In Traverse City, there are 13 patients in the designated COVID-19 unit, said Dianne Michalek, hospital vice president of marketing and communications.
She said there also are six hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Munson's Grayling Hospital and four at Cadillac Hospital. That makes nearly a collective two dozen hospitalized, but only a couple are using ventilators, Michalek said.
Those numbers won't stay the same, though.
"The amount of beds we have occupied fluctuates every day," Michalek said.
Extra designated COVID-19 beds are ready to be rolled out in Grayling and Cadillac, she said, but have not yet been needed. But they could be, she said.
"The surges that we've been seeing in the community right now have been associated with larger gatherings," Michalek said.
Numbers are ticking upward in schools, too.
Three new cases were reported at Benzie County Central Schools — all at the high school — after an additional seven were announced Thursday, bringing the district’s total to 14.
Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools remained closed Friday after announcing a second positive case.
Although Elk Rapids Public Schools only has one positive, Superintendent Julie Brown moved the district to all remote learning after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer downgraded the Traverse City region to phase 4.
In light of the surge in area cases, Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District officials are recommending students and their families consider modifying their upcoming holiday celebrations to keep them small and local.
The state Department of Health and Human Services this week revised and extended mask and other emergency rules it issued weeks ago, including tightening restrictions on indoor social gatherings and shifting the Traverse City region backward in Michigan's reopening plan.
That means masks are mandatory in K-12 classrooms, people who can work remotely are required to do so, and gatherings at venues must be smaller.
Meanwhile, Grand Traverse County Health Department on Friday announced another possible public exposure site for the contagious coronavirus.
The general public may have been exposed to an infectious person at the Grand Traverse Social Club volleyball games from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, officials said.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at the volleyball games to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials also ask that anyone told they've tested positive for COVID-19 to enter a 14-day self-isolation at home and all household contacts should additionally enter medical quarantine until contacted by public health officials for contact tracing.
They also advise everyone to wear masks, physically distance themselves indoors and practice proper personal hygiene to slow the spread of the virus.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.