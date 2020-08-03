TRAVERSE CITY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across northern Lower Michigan rose to 959 — with as many as 16 discovered during a recent testing event at Traverse City East Middle School.
Health officials across the 17-county region reported as many as 21 new confirmed cases of the pandemic disease on Monday. State health officials reported 604 new cases and six more deaths.
Michigan's seven-day average of new cases as of Sunday, about 728, had remained mostly constant over the previous two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. So had the daily death toll, which was roughly eight.
Officials at Grand Traverse County Health Department reported the outcome of their two-day testing event from July 24 and 25.
Health workers confirmed 16 new cases during the July 24-25 event when 686 people were tested at the drive-through setup. Of those 16 cases found at the Traverse City event, officials said at least 12 were Grand Traverse County residents.
Officials reported more than 11,500 tests have been given to the county's residents since the start of the pandemic, with a seven-day average of 1.9 percent positivity rate. Grand Traverse County with its 174 confirmed cases is listed at a medium-risk level by state health authorities.
Local health officials also announced three new possible public exposure sites in Traverse City:
- Kilkenny's Irish Pub, July 25-26 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Bob Evans, July 26 from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
- North Peak Brewing Company, Aug. 2 from 9 to 10 p.m.
Anyone in those places at those times are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms and isolate themselves from family and friends.
Officials at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan — covering Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties — reported eight new cases since before the recent weekend. They also said people are becoming lax about pandemic precautions.
“Many people have begun letting their guard down, and during these busy summer months our communities are most vulnerable to increased transmission," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for six local counties.
"We must all do our part to prevent that by wearing face coverings, practicing hand hygiene, keeping our gatherings outdoors and smaller in numbers, and keeping our distance from others," she said in a written statement. "We know that when multiple mitigation measures are practiced together, they are most effective. In order to protect each other, we must take them seriously.”
State health officials also on Monday ordered coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing nearly a dozen outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants in recent weeks.
Under the emergency order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, migrant housing camp operators must do initial baseline testing of all residents age 18 and older. New residents must be tested within 48 hours of their arrival, be provided separate housing and get a second test 10 to 14 days after arriving.
A spokeswoman said department officials were not aware of any other states requiring such universal testing of agricultural and migrant workers.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
