TRAVERSE CITY — A slew concerning Facebook posts regarding cars parked in a strip mall turned out to be rental cars.
Various cars with New York license plates in the parking lot of the Cherryland belongs to the Enterprise across the street at Garfield and South Airport Road, a communications liaison with Enterprise confirmed to the Record-Eagle on Wednesday.
She said it is not unusual that the cars would have license plates from different states.
Because rental car agencies like Enterprise allow users to rent and return to any location, it’s easy for a car that was registered in New York to make its way to Traverse City quickly. The agency has the ability to move its own fleet around to maintain a balance of vehicles in different areas.
“Like others across the travel industry, we have witnessed an impact to our business due to the coronavirus. This includes a significant decrease in reservations as travel has come to a virtual standstill,” said Sarah Miller, Enterprise’s corporate communications liaison.
The CDC, of course, is urging residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department also asks that visitors and residents coming to Grand Traverse County from other areas in Michigan and out of state remain in self-quarantine for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms or known exposure.
Enterprise, who deems itself as an essential service provider, is still offering curbside rental transactions at the location at South Airport Road and Garfield Avenue.
The company is asking those who wish to rent a car to confirm that they are not under a quarantine, they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19, they are not displaying any symptoms and that they have not been in close contact with a person who has been diagnosed with the virus.
