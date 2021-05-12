TRAVERSE CITY — The age of COVID-19 brought about the age of virtual potato planting — at least for Brian Matchett and his students.
The agriscience and natural resources teacher at the Career-Tech Center in Traverse City had to adapt to the challenges of virtual teaching and learning in a class that relied heavily on in-person, hands-on and experience-driven instruction. But a global pandemic and the shutdowns that followed did not allow for business as usual in Matchett’s classroom.
Matchett was scratching his head early on in the shift to virtual learning. How does one take the experience of being on a farm and provide that through a computer?
Fortunately for Matchett, one of his students lived on a potato farm in Kalkaska and came to him with the idea of livestreaming her work. She jumped on an auto-steer tractor with a camera, and the students learned and helped to plant potatoes from their own homes.
“That was just a great way to take our classroom to her farm through a computer,” Matchett said. “It really helped me think about some of the other opportunities that are out there in education.”
Matchett continues to evaluate best practices for integrating hands-on learning with the virtual environment, even as vaccine rates rise and restrictions are eased. Although there is no substitute for in-person instruction, Matchett discovered he does not need to be side-by-side with his students to have them physically engage with the lessons.
But the first-person experience remains crucial for the students, he said.
Jordan Lesperance, a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School and a student in Matchett’s class, said the school year began with “paperwork side of things” before getting into the “fun stuff.” That made it difficult for those in their first year at the CTC to connect with the class, Lesperance said.
Even Lesperance, who is in her second year in the program and on her way to Michigan State University, had her difficulties.
“When you’re here and in the moment, you can really engage yourself in it,” she said. “It was hard to really want to be a part of it in the beginning — it wasn’t something we could be part of in person.”
Getting back to class changed the game, Lesperance said.
“It was awesome being back here,” she said. “We’ve done a lot to overcome the obstacles of the last year.”
The CTC’s culinary arts program faced some hefty obstacles as well.
The student-run cafe shut down operations during the pandemic and remains shut down. Paraprofessional Amy Brooks said the silver lining was the more one-on-one instruction and more time to focus on the fundamentals.
“That’s definitely been a plus,” she said.
Students and staff hope to start a food truck soon that can provide a somewhat similar experience to working in a live kitchen with waiting customers, Brooks said.
While students wait for that to happen, they’ve cooked grab-and-go meals for staff members and worked with Peace Meal Solidarity, a community project that combines food with early literacy by teaching diversity and inclusion through food. Brooks said her students made meals from Greece and Indonesia as part of the program.
The challenges and unknowns were definitely there at the beginning of the school year, CTC Principal Pat Lamb said. But they’ve improved throughout the last eight months. Lamb feels good about what his staff and students accomplished as the year comes to an end.
“It feels like we’re kind of in a flow, right now,” he said. “It’s still a challenge. It created some complexities, but the staff and the kids rolled with it.”