TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all K-12 schools in Michigan to close for three weeks in the face of growing COVID-19 cases and expectations of continued spread.
Whitmer made the announcement late Thursday after she confirmed the state now has 12 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That’s a spike from Wednesday.
“We had two yesterday. We have 12 today. We expect more to come,” Whitmer said.
All K-12 schools must remain closed from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5, the governor ordered.
Each of the 12 positive cases are in downstate communities. Nine of the patients recently traveled either domestically or internationally, officials said.
There are 26 people awaiting test results in addition to the 12 who already tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 550 people have been referred for testing or monitoring, and 120 have tested negative.
Thursday also brought a cascade of cancellations and postponements to the region as schools, courts, organizations and businesses responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emergency public health officials continued a frenzied pace of meetings and debriefings with government, school and community leaders to heighten awareness of the contagious novel coronavirus that leads to the COVID-19 disease. It’s a push for what are called community mitigation methods to slow or even halt the spread of the virus.
“It’s a very serious situation and there has been a lot of evidence about using these methods ... to slow the spread of illness,” said Rose Ann Davis, spokeswoman for the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
Community mitigation methods encouraged by public health officials revolve around hand hygiene and widespread social distancing as a means to flatten the peak of the ongoing outbreak.
“In other words, to spread out the time period that people are getting infected, so that we do not overwhelm our health care system, to protect those most fragile, and to minimize the community impact from having many people sick at the same time,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director of both the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Interlochen Center for the Arts is sending students home starting Friday, with classes hopefully to resume by May 1, Interlochen Public Radio reports. Students there facing travel restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control can stay on campus for now.
Schools delayed or rescheduled extracurricular activities, especially those that may involve gatherings of more than 100 people.
All superintendents from the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District agreed to meet Friday to discuss continued efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and minimize illness among students and employees.
Traverse City Area Public Schools will remain open Friday, but is taking steps to limit the spread of the virus, including restricting or canceling gatherings such as assemblies or performances.
Athletic competitions will follow the recommendations of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which has suspended all winter tournaments effective immediately.
All school-sponsored, out-of-district travel is suspended until April 30, including professional conferences, field trips and academic activities.
District officials said they planned for continued instruction should schools close. Now that will be the case starting next week.
Anyone who is sick is asked to not attend school events.
Additional local responses include changes made at 86th District Court for Antrim, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. Officials will allow for multiple postponements and efforts to reduce face-to-face contact at court facilities.
Court Administrator Carol Stocking announced Thursday the court will remain open, but will allow for various adjournments until further notice. This comes after Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday and encouraged the public to take preventive measures to stay healthy and minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.
All hearings with those vulnerable to the novel coronavirus may be postponed if requested by either the person or a representative.
Any civil case may be adjourned by request of any party and all jury trials are adjourned until further notice.
Criminal defendants not in custody may have hearings adjourned and those on criminal probation should contact their probation officer by phone or email before going to the court in person.
Collection show-cause hearings scheduled for March 26 will be adjourned.
Judge Robert Cooney, who’s presiding over the trial of suspended Kalkaska Superintendent Terrence J. Starr in the 86th District Court in Bellaire, said that case will continue Friday. Cooney said they are trying to “keep the court running as best we can.”
“If we do have cases that have to go, if we have a defendant locked up, we’re not going to drag that out because their rights are being seriously infringed,” Cooney said. “We will try those cases. If there’s a speedy trial issue, we will make exceptions for those.”
Nate Alger, Grand Traverse County administrator, said in an email to county officials Wednesday that they are “trying to prepare and plan, not panic.” Alger said they expect COVID-19 to spread throughout Michigan “but cannot predict when Grand Traverse County will be impacted.”
“This is a serious virus and worthy of our efforts, but there are only so many things we can do to prevent the spread,” he wrote.
In the private sector, there are already some painful changes underway.
Traverse City-based Britten Banners already is feeling the effects of the coronavirus slowdown.
“With the cancellation of the NBA and the NHL and NCAA and many other events, we are anticipating a major slowdown in April,” Britten Inc. President Paul Britten said. “We’ve had some cancellations of booked projects that were scheduled for April and May. That’s a little worrisome.”
Britten said the company, which employs 250, on Tuesday laid off 15 people, including several salaried employees.
“But we’re trying to keep our chin up and keep moving. We know it’s going to come back strong when it comes back,” Britten said Thursday. “We had a brainstorming session this morning with our whole team to look for some new ideas ... new markets and new places we can look for new opportunity.”
Hagerty is taking a proactive approach to the coronavirus scare.
“A couple of weeks ago we pushed out the concept of providing people with paid time off in the event that they weren’t feeling well — that they were able to let their manager know that they were demonstrating symptoms of the flu, and we would give them their time off and not count that off against their paid time-off accruals,” said Chief Operating Officer Coco Champagne.
“Basically, until the end of April, we have suspended accruing any kind of sick time,” she said. “That kind of removes that friction point of somebody feeling like they need to come in for their earning perspective.”
But the company, as of Thursday, hadn’t seen any unusual sick time requests.
Hagerty has suspended employees’ international travel, is shuffling some employees to put more distance between work groups, and is thinking through how to best deal with various coronavirus scenarios.
“We have made some really great investments in virtual collaboration tools to support folks from working at home,” said Champagne.
