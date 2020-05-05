TRAVERSE CITY — Money for 17 scholarships was raised for students in the Great Lakes Culinary Institute, despite its annual Taste of Success event being canceled because of COVID-19.
The event is the premier fundraiser for Northwestern Michigan College culinary students. It was to have taken place in April.
More than $100,000 was raised, with scholarship amounts ranging from $1,500 to $5,000.
“These scholarships are more important than ever for students,” Chef Les Eckert, director of the Institute, said in a statement. “In these challenging times, scholarships will enable students to stay in school and complete their degrees, positioning them well for the future.”
The event has been held since 1994. Last year more than $117,000 was raised.
The Culinary Institute provides rigorous and concentrated areas of study for students planning careers in the hospitality and food-service industries. Both degrees and certificate programs are offered, including the newest baking certificate.
Many programs are accredited by the American Culinary Federation and students are eligible to become ACF Certified Culinarians upon graduation.
Community members can still make a gift to the Taste of Success scholarship fund at nmc.edu/give.
