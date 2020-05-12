Colleen Paveglio and Nick Voix of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority drop off items at Munson Medical Center from the group’s “Buy Local, Give Local” campaign, which raised $61,275 to purchase items from downtown businesses and donate them to community groups dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Items were donated for patients and families affected by COVID-19, new parents and for staff members. The DDA also donated items purchased through the campaign to Traverse City Area Public Schools.