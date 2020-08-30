TRAVERSE CITY — Essential workers in the service industry are accustomed to a certain level of abuse from unhappy customers, but a growing number of them have agreed: The worst behaviors amid this pandemic go too far.
Rare Bird co-owner and brewer Tina Schuett decided to put her social-media foot down after a group meeting where she and the brewpub staff aired their concerns. Instead of the usual grub-and-suds photos, the restaurant’s various accounts went to a black background with the word, “Enough.”
“Our staff has been SPIT ON, verbally abused, physically threatened and are physically and emotionally drained,” the post read. “They are here as essential workers just trying to do their job and make a living. They shouldn’t have to deal with a------s ever, but especially during a global pandemic.”
It wasn’t the first or last like it — a restaurant telling people, in effect: Follow the rules and don’t mistreat our employees, or stay out. Schuett said she planned Rare Bird’s post before she saw one from Short’s in Bellaire and The Little Fleet, a popular Traverse City food truck court and bar. Each place came up with the idea on their own after reaching their tipping points.
Feedback was almost entirely supportive, Schuett said, save for a few.
“There’s a couple people that had not-so-positive comments, and saying that they wouldn’t come to a place that enforced masks, but I just found it funny because we didn’t mention masks in the post at all,” she said.
Seeing all the support felt good, and Schuett said she believes it has made a difference. She doubts it caused much of a change in the problem crowd, but thinks customers who didn’t understand what waitstaff were going through are now being “extra sweet and generous.”
Schuett said it’s unsurprising how hard it has been this summer to hire help. Who would want to work at a job where they could be yelled at or threatened or spit on? Some people making a big deal over masks just seem to be looking for a fight, she said.
Erin Kuethe, general manager at the Short’s brew pub in Bellaire, said re-opening during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful. It made what could normally be tough work even tougher, she said.
“It can be stressful. It’s added stress with all these extra rules in place,” Kuethe said. “I’ve had employees in tears and it makes you go, ‘man, this is not OK.’”
“I think everyone is a little bit worn or tired, but handling things the best they can. It’s been a lot of change,” she said.
Response was swift to the social media post Short’s made about no longer being willing to tolerate cursing and screaming customers who threaten to leave negative online reviews and belittle their employees.
The pub’s workers were “overwhelmingly supported” both online and in person, Kuethe said.
Seeing the posts showed Backcountry North Sales Manager Allen Taylor that theirs isn’t the only business dealing with customer backlash against pandemic protocols. It felt good to know the outdoors outfitter isn’t alone in having a strict policy, and to see affected businesses spreading the word about being good humans.
Everybody has different ideas and opinions, Taylor said. He wants customers to be respectful of that.
“Honestly it’s more of a, like, we have this protocol in place and if they come into our business, we just hope that they can abide by that,” he said. “And if they don’t, we still offer them some kind of service, you know, curbside service, and the only thing we can do is to obviously not get too defensive in response to how they react and to kind of just basically be really nice with them and respond as best you can.”
But some customers get heated when asked to comply and end up being escorted out the store, Taylor said. Complainers crop up a few times a day, although it slowed down recently — he’s unsure if it’s the social media posts or people are starting to heed the signs on the downtown location’s door.
Others claim to have an issue that would exempt them from wearing a mask — until they don’t, said Michael Ogle, the manager of Backcountry North’s U.S. 31 store. They’ll say they don’t need to wear one and when an employee tells them they can help them outside, they go to their car and grab a mask.
Irate customers throw terse words at employees when told to mask up, Ogle said.
“We’ve all kind of gotten a little thicker skin than we’ve ever had to have this year because of that, just because it does happen at least a couple times a day,” he said.
Usually it’s only 15 percent or less of people coming in, Ogle said.
“But as with most things of that caliber, those exceptions are always more tenuous and difficult, because we know we get to sell fun for a living and we’re really excited by the fun that we get to sell,” he said.
Angry words from customers can sap the fun right out of it, Ogle said.
It’s disappointing to hear of so many other businesses going through the same thing, Ogle said — he hadn’t seen the social media posts but said his coworkers made him aware. It’s disheartening to see how people just trying to work together to get through a tough time are being mistreated, he said.
“You know, that golden rule thing seemingly has been forgotten by 20 percent of the population,” he said.
Add to that the strain of what’s been a great summer on one hand but a tough one on the other — people are turning to outdoor sports in great numbers and that’s making the summer a thrilling one for Ogle, he said. But supply chain interruptions mean an already in-demand inventory is even thinner than it would be.
They all combine to weigh on store employee’s morale, Ogle said.
Sometimes disappointing and confrontational incidents even impact more than businesses’ employees.
Last week a family of four came into the Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum with their masks on, but removed them at some point during their tour, said Stef Staley, executive director of the museum.
They had been in one of the exhibit rooms without their masks, Staley said, and when asked to put them back on they refused and left.
The Leelanau Township museum had to be closed for the day and disinfected.
Most people are really good about following the rules, Staley said. Some aren’t.
“They will reference politics. They will reference certain political people in the state who are making decisions and they will make snarky remarks, but they’re not directed at us.”
Staley said it’s disheartening to have to continually explain the rules to visitors, even though they are clearly posted on the doors.
“It’s tough to put my volunteers in that position,” Staley said. “I get it. Everybody’s over this. But that doesn’t change our situation. We have to keep everybody safe.”
The experience at Peninsula Cellars has changed — it had to, Operations Director Caitlin Hammond said. The small, family-owned and -run winery is located inside an old one-room schoolhouse, so the days of walking up to the indoor bar for wine tasting have given way to something like table service outside.
“Our footprint, the square footage of our space is teensy, so to keep it safe and to keep everybody moving through and our staff safe, that’s the best choice for us,” she said.
That change in experience is enough to upset some customers, many of whom are coming from out of state, Hammond said. Some are taken aback even more to find out how seriously the winery staff take safety protocols, especially the face mask requirement.
Hammond recalled a time when a woman, who had already had a bit to drink, became more aggressive over not only being told that she wouldn’t be served more but that she had to wear her face mask. The woman’s hostility went from verbal to spitting toward the winery’s protective shield.
Seeing the social media posts was a refreshing break from the “sugar-coated” posts of the past, Hammond said. She’s still grateful for the support from customers but glad to see restaurant owners standing up for their employees. It also made the Old Mission Peninsula establishment feel a little less isolated.
“So it was validating to see that, like, OK, we aren’t the only ones having these issues, it’s happening all over the place, and it’s really nice to see that the ownership and management of those other businesses is supportive of their staff like we have been,” she said.
Not far away, The Boathouse Restaurant’s patrons have been understanding of mask requirements, owner Doug Kosch said — executive orders making it law helped greatly. A few might roll their eyes when asked to put one on, but a host meets diners outside so they have a heads-up to mask up before coming in, and they’re available for those who don’t have one.
Cutting capacity in half, however, has led to some flaring tempers, Kosch said. The restaurant gets a lot of reservations and most people who come already have one. But not everyone — others show up with a party of six or seven at 7 p.m. hoping to get a table, and aren’t so polite when they can’t.
“There’s a couple of guests a night that you know are just not very friendly and kind to the fact that we’re putting ourselves out there every day trying to let them enjoy vacation or a night out,” he said.
The Boathouse Restaurant weighed in when The Little Fleet drew the line against customers abusing waitstaff on social media. Kosch said his restaurant isn’t seeing what they are to the same degree but he thought it was important to let them know that fellow members of the hospitality industry have their backs.
Staffing shortages found around the region forced the restaurant to drop its lunch hours, Kosch said. He was heartened to see the support The Little Fleet and others got from customers and other restaurants, and had some advice for diners: Plan ahead for shorter hours and half-capacity.
“Normal weekends and days throughout the summer you might have been able to go to any one of your favorite restaurants and walk up to the door and get in, that’s just not the case this year,” he said.
Lisa Peacock, the health officer for health departments covering Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Leelanau and Otsego counties, said this week that essential workers in places such as restaurants, bars and stores are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 by virtue of where they work.
Emerging scientific evidence about COVID-19 shows that cloth face coverings have significant impacts on the reduction of the disease’s transmission to others, she said.
“It may reduce the risk of transmission up to 70 percent when two people interacting are both wearing cloth face coverings, and that went down significantly if only one person is wearing the mask, and it goes down even more significantly when neither is wearing a mask,” Peacock said. “And so I think that we can lean on that emerging evidence to tell us that it is definitely an important protective measure for essential employees.”
The health officer underscored how businesses not only have authority under current state executive orders, but actually are required to not allow people to to put their employees at risk by not wearing masks.
That sentiment isn’t lost on Pete Kirkwood, owner of Workshop Brewing.
Community is part of the business’s ethos, Kirkwood said.
That means being a welcoming, safe place, and the Warehouse District brewpub’s reinvented itself to emphasize safety. So he said it hurts when people come in and treat his staff like they’re against them, even if they’re a small minority of customers.
Bad behavior runs the gamut from someone “forgetting” to wear their mask while walking around the service area three or four times, Kirkwood said.
“That would be the mildest one, then we get people coming in and yelling at our staff or calling us unpleasant names and storming out, or what’s even worse is coming in here with that attitude and then leaving and giving us one-star reviews just because we’re following the guidelines of the global public health community.”
“Why would you yell in the face of an hourly bartender because they’re asking you to do what the local health department says you have to have them do? Not to mention the governor’s mandate.”
Then there are customers who flag Kirkwood down and tell him how much they appreciated the way he handled an unruly customer, even telling him they think it’s the safest-run restaurant they’ve seen since the pandemic started.
He just wants people to come with a “generous, kind-hearted” attitude and to understand that things are different now.
“It’s not what we’re used to either, and we have to live it every day, so we’re basically trying to do our best and when someone’s trying their best, you encourage them, you don’t scold them for it not being the way it used to be or something,” he said. “It’s not our fault that the world is the way it is right now; we’re making the best of it just like you are.”
