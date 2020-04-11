TRAVERSE CITY — Preparation may be the biggest deterrent to an emergency situation.
Many of Grand Traverse County’s essential business were ahead of the curve when the County Health Department issued an emergency order April 9 mandating businesses screen employees and post a social distancing policy. The directive from health officials came out Thursday evening and went into effect at midnight.
“A lot of businesses are doing this but there are some who are not,” said Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger. “We have had one case in our community where someone was working while they were sick.”
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie Leelanau District Health Department each have released similar orders in recent days, which Hirschenberger said factored into her decision.
Traverse City’s eFulfillment Services used the April 5 Benzie Leelanau directive as a sort of checklist. A reporting measure was added before the Grand Traverse County directive was issued Thursday.
“If you have a plan in place, it’s not too big of an inconvenience,” eFulfillment Executive Vice President Jordan Lindberg said. “That’s the key.”
Lindberg said eFulfillment Services met at the end of February to form what he called a coronavirus task force. Lindberg said acquiring three no-touch digital thermometers proved to be a difficult task. He said three different vendors were needed to fulfill eFulfillment’s order.
Then the company had to let its own thermometers sit in its own warehouse on a 72-hour hold, a new COVID-19 safety procedure.
“Normally, receiving speed is something we take pride in,” Lindberg said with a laugh.
Lindberg said the company also switched to 12-hour shifts to “get more separation” and allow for additional cleaning and sanitation. Plastic-wrapped shipments are sprayed with disinfectant as an additional precaution.
eFulfillment Services started screening its approximately 90 operational employees on April 4. The screening included taking temperatures and asking health questions.
“The equipment part is the problem,” Lindberg said. “The procedure part is easy.”
Several small businesses in the county already were monitoring the health of employees on a daily basis.
“We’ve been doing that because it’s common sense,” said Stacey Wilcox, who co-owns Bay Bread with her husband. “Any business that’s open, especially a local business like mine, where my family works here — I know these people, I know their families. We’ve been practicing that since day one.”
Bay Bread has 22 employees. Wilcox said they all understand the importance of monitoring their health.
“I put it in writing now, but we’ve been practicing that. I saw it (the county directive), and I put it in writing,” Wilcox said.
Grand Traverse County’s emergency order took effect seven hours after it was announced.
“It keeps changing every day, and they issue these rules with no warning,” Fife Lake Village Market owner Dan Ellis said of the various governmental agencies’ directives.
He was on track Friday morning to fully implement the new county rules.
“We’re working on our list right now,” he said.
Like many business owners, he’s fine tuning methods to enforce social distancing guidelines for customers.
“At this point, we’re just monitoring levels in the store,” Ellis said. “With our size of store, we’re allowed 75 people in the store. We have, at a maximum, eight to 10 employees. It’s rare that we get 65 customers in here.”
But that could happen as people seek to resupply their households, and keeping shelves stocked could be a challenge.
“We’re busier than normal,”said Ellis, “but it’s hard to find people to work right now — outside of our normal employees. We do have some out that are high-risk, so they’re not allowed to work right now.”
Wilcox said a few Bay Bread employees have opted to stay home.
“There’s a few of them that are concerned and don’t want to come in, and we are respecting that. And our business has slowed down so it kind of works both ways,” she said. “But we’re still staying busy and we’re still open, and we’re still just taking care of each other.”
Other businesses doing essential work also were monitoring employee health before the county directive took effect.
“It didn’t have an impact on us because we’d already been doing that,” said Heather Smith, manager at Dave’s Garage in Traverse City.
“We have already been self-screening our employees. We’ve reduced our staff per day, and they’re all really well aware — as far as taking their temperature and making sure they don’t have a cough.”
Grand Traverse Pavilions had been screening its employees in early March after a directive from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services intended for nursing homes, assisted living, residential care and skilled nursing care facilities.
“You can’t get past a checkpoint without getting your temperature taken and answering some health questions,” said Rose Coleman, chief operating officer at the Pavilions.
