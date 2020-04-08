TRAVERSE CITY — Even with the odds stacked against small businesses, officials are encouraging companies and employees to apply for assistance.
Programs from the Small Business Administration on the federal level and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation have been flooded with applications in the wake of the the downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a tremendous demand for assistance in this region,” said Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley.
Networks Northwest — which represents Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties — administers the Small Business Relief fund.
The Northwest Small Business Relief Fund Collaborative, comprised of several area economic development organizations, is in the process of making determinations on applications to the Michigan Small Business Relief Fund.
Applications for the Small Business Relief Fund opened March 27 and closed on April 3. Businesses will be notified later this week, McCauley said.
While the Small Business Relief Fund assistance fund is no longer open, assistance from the Small Business Administration is ongoing. McCauley said the best portal for information on programs can be found at www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19.
McCauley said business assistance is in triage mode.
“Three weeks ago, none of this existed,” he said.
Administered through the MEDC, Networks Northwest has $500,000 in grant money and up to $500,000 in loans available for the Michigan Small Business Relief Fund.
The fund will award grants of between $5,000 and $10,000 and loans of between $50,000 and $200,000.
The applications far exceeded the number of awards and had collaborative staff working through the weekend to process the high volume.
“We had unbelievable demand for that program,” McCauley said. “We had about 1,000 applications and we’re only going to be able to do 50 grants and up to 10 loans.”
McCauley said the Michigan Small Business Relief Fund began with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s first big executive order on March 16 that closed coffee houses, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, exercise facilities, spas and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery only.
“We anticipate this will be the first of more opportunities and programs for employers and employees in this region,” McCauley said.
Many of the SBA assistance programs for businesses and employees came from later executive orders from Whitmer limiting the number of businesses open in the state.
On Friday, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and former Lt. Governor and current Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley announced a coalition to help small businesses and improve access to federal loans.
According to a release, MIpaycheckprotection.com provides a portal for businesses seeking support through SBA Paycheck Protection Program as well as “forgivable loans will help businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 keep employees on payroll (and) to pay bills.”
Michigan businesses can apply for $349 billion in Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Paycheck Protection Program was established after President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last week.
According to a release from SBA, the Paycheck Protection Program’s maximum loan amount is $10 million with a fixed 1 percent interest rate and maturity of two years. The loans, the release stated, “cover up to eight weeks of average monthly payroll (based on 2019 figures) plus 25 percent and payments are deferred for six months (interest does accrue). The SBA will forgive the portion of loan proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated operating expenses for up to eight weeks, provided at least 75 percent of loan proceeds are used for payroll costs.”
The Traverse City SCORE chapter and the local Small Business Development Center are assisting businesses with the SBA Disaster Loan. According to a release, eligible companies could qualify for a loan of up to $2 million.
McCauley said the separation between state and federal assistance can blend together, especially with different application processes.
“There is some confusion out there and understandably so,” he said.
But the intent remains to help businesses and employees as quickly as possible.
As the economic downturn continues because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials from Networks Northwest and the SBA office encourage companies to submit applications for assistance.
“Small businesses should make every effort to pursue every resource and program they can,” McCauley said.
