TRAVERSE CITY — Bowling alleys have a reset button on the side of the ball return.
That button was pushed Sunday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Lucky Jack’s Bowling Center announced via Facebook on Monday morning it would close at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and reopen on Dec. 9.
“We are truly saddened by the current situation,” the Lucky Jack’s Facebook post read. “However, hopeful that the ‘pause’ put in place will get us all back to a comfortable and safer position.”
Whitmer on Sunday ordered a fresh set of restrictions designed to slow the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions begin Wednesday and last three weeks. Restaurants cannot offer indoor dining. Theaters, bowling alleys and indoor waterparks must close. Swimming pools and gyms may remain open, but cannot offer group classes.
Some businesses in the region early this week still were working on exactly how to deal with the state rollback.
TC Foods, which operates Firefly, Bubba’s, The Kitchen and Grandview Catering, was working with its Human Resources department to determine how many of its 140 employees it will keep on the payroll.
“Hopefully we’re doing a lot of takeout and delivery,” said Trish Wiltse, TC Foods president and co-owner. “We’re re-doing our schedules to see if we can keep as many people employed as possible.”
She said The Kitchen is already all takeout, and the company has the ability to shift some delivery drivers around. But, he said, employee layoffs are an inevitability.
“Maybe 20 percent,” said Wiltse. “I hope it’s the high number we have to lay off.”
Wiltse said TC Foods laid off all of its employees in April and then brought back as many as possible when take-out returned at the end of April and even more when dining rooms opened Memorial Day weekend.
While she said she understands the rollback, Wiltse said many area restaurants have been working diligently to keep customers and employees as safe as possible.
“I really wish we had the opportunity to keep restaurants open at 25 percent of capacity or with a curfew,” she said. “I think we’ve been doing everything right in terms of following all the protocols and being careful.
“I think we should have been given a chance to stay open with restrictions in terms of capacity or a curfew.”
Elk Rapids Cinema will close Wednesday for the second time this year. The first shutdown, from March into June, played havoc with the business’ ability to keep its crew of high school and college students on the payroll.
“We’ve been able to squeeze by and pay the bills,” theater owner Joe Yuchasz said of the socially distanced summer.
“Considering everything, it’s been OK,” he said. “There have been quite a few people who have been rather generous with their change or a donation, unsolicited. People have been so nice about an apparent problem that they recognize.”
Social distancing cut the number of customers the theater could seat by half, said Yuchasz, but people still want to go to the movies.
“Right now, we’re playing a major picture, “A war with Grandpa,” a new release with Robert DeNiro,” he said Monday. “Something very unusual happened.”
Ticket sales typically drop substantially after opening weekend for any movie. But the second weekend box office total for the DeNiro film was only $8 less than for the previous weekend.
“That’s almost unheard of in this business,” Yuchasz said. “Normally we figure a 30 to 40 percent drop from first to second weekend.”
The Board of Directors of the nonprofit The Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay announced Monday it will be closed through the holiday season.
“We are disappointed to announce this temporary closing and look forward to reopening our doors after the New Year,” a release stated.
The Bay Community Theatre’s “Beyond The Bay” film discussion series will remain available every other week during the holiday season via YouTube Live Stream. More information is available at The BayTheatre.com.
Gyms and fitness centers were in a similar position as theaters, in terms of reopening for business later. When gyms reopened June 15 in northern Michigan, some brought back group fitness classes while others did not.
For those that haven’t been offering fitness classes, the new restrictions won’t have an effect.
All fitness centers have had to make adjustments to procedures.
“At Planet Fitness, we believe one of the best ways to stay healthy is to stay active and having safe and affordable access to fitness is essential,” Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen said in an email.
“In reopening our locations, we have taken a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of our staff and members, which include enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, physical distancing measures in our spacious and well-ventilated clubs, mask requirements, touchless check-in and more.”
