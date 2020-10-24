TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly three-quarters of downtown businesses expect “depressed operations” to continue through the end of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021.
Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call provided the Downtown Development Authority its first quarterly update on an initial survey of business owners. Seventeen percent of the 400 surveys sent in August were returned on the current and future state of the local economy among the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the returned surveys, 73 percent expected “depressed operations” to extend beyond the next six months. Slightly more than half of those, 52 percent, indicated staffing concerns are a key barrier now as well as in the long term.
The staffing issues were either health or childcare related, Call said.
“There are number of businesses where their staff have health concerns,” Call said. “They are concerned about coming in because they or a family member are in a compromised state of health and they don’t want to endanger their family member. That’s one issue.”
“A number of businesses said they had trouble keeping staff on the schedule because of childcare issues,” Call added. “If you can’t find childcare, you can’t come to work. That is an issue that probably doesn’t surprise anyone here, but that was mentioned several times.”
Call said a lack of childcare and affordable housing were issues before and were perhaps magnified by the pandemic.
“Those are big issues to address and there is no quick fix,” he said.
Call said some businesses downtown were not having as big of staffing issues, but these were less service-oriented and more often professional “second floor” companies. Those were also a lot of companies in the 24 percent of survey respondents who plan to continue remote work indefinitely.
Call said a published wage study might be a valuable step, indicating the companies with fewer staffing problems likely pay employees more. “That’s not an easy conversation to have with business owners,” he added.
Beginning to have the conversation with business owners and continuing virtual business visits are among the next steps for the DDA.
“It’s been very eye opening for us to learn more about the DDA-member businesses’ needs and challenges,” Call said, adding the recovering from the implications of the pandemic is important not only for companies, but also “for downtown and for the community in general.”
DDA Board Chair Gabe Schneider said the initial survey and follow-up focus group discussions are an excellent baseline to what he said should have a dual impact on Traverse Connect and the downtown. “It’s great to have this information as we move forward,” Schneider said.
Call said the 400 surveys were sent to both property owners as well as businesses. Call said the bulk of the returned surveys came from the retail and restaurant sector.
DDA board treasurer Steve Constantin asked Call if the 17 percent return rate was a cause for concern. While Call said he would “like to see it higher,” surveys like this one usually result in a normal return rate of 10-20 percent.
