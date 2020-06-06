TRAVERSE CITY — Even before being allowed to reopen, State Street Barbershop owner Christina Esparza turned down a generous offer from a downstate resident in need of a trim.
A Detroit man offered Esparza $150 for a haircut. It was one of several calls she received during the Memorial Day weekend for people who mistakenly believed barber shops and hair salons in northern Michigan were open for business.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will allow some currently closed businesses like barber shops, salons, movie theaters and gyms to reopen on June 10. But Esparza plans to adopt a regulars-and-locals-only approach.
“We’re going to be cautious,” Esparza said of the barbershop that’s been closed since March 23. “We’ll only do regulars until July, just to see what happens with COVID here. I want to give it a couple of weeks to see if there’s a lot of cases.”
Esparza said she’s concerned about the spread of the coronavirus into the region from outside of it. She said this is a way to protect her own family, long-time barber Paul A. Plamondon, and her customers. And Esparza knows how much the Traverse City area relies on tourism, especially in the summer.
“I just can’t,” Esparza said. “It’s nothing against them, I just can’t cut their hair (right now).”
Esparza said customers who aren’t comfortable going into the State Street Barber Shop — which kept its name despite a move to 1142 E. Eighth St. — can get a haircut at her home.
Studio 415 Salon owner/master stylist Leslie Gossett plans to reopen her business at 415 Cass St. on June 12. Gossett said the delay is because online bookings were already blocked out until then, and the additional two days will help the staff get organized, comfortable wearing masks and accustomed to new protocols.
“We’re not reopening before it’s safe to do it,” said Gossett, who halted operations on March 17. “We’re not going to rush it and have a bad result because of it.”
Like all Michigan theater operators, Elk Rapids Cinema owner Joe Yuchasz has been waiting behind the curtains for weeks, anxious for word about when the show would be allowed to go on.
His crew of about a dozen part-time employees, all college or high school students, have been waiting just as anxiously. Only an hour after word came down Friday that area theaters would be allowed to reopen Wednesday, one of those employees was at Yuchasz’s dining room table as the two hashed out details of how to bring the cinema back from its slumber.
“The big question would be, are there any movies to buy?” Yuchasz said. “And I don’t know the answer to that question.”
“There are no major films until the first of July,” he said. “So — what do the independents have to offer? That means I have to call Bleaker Street, and Fox Searchlight, and all those other companies, to see if they have stuff ready to go.”
The fact that fresh titles aren’t available will affect plans for the State Theatre in Traverse City.
“We will not be reopening next Wednesday,” said Meg Weichman, State Theatre creative director.
“The studios aren’t releasing popular titles in theaters right now, so we might explore doing some pop-up events, but other than that, we wouldn’t be showing first-run movies probably until July at the earliest.”
“Additionally, as a nonprofit, we were hit very hard by the closure,” Weichman said. “We do not have the funds to reopen. We are accepting donations and memberships at this time on our website. And even when we are able to reopen, we likely will be operating at a severely reduced programming capacity.”
“The financials involved in running at such limited capacity — without big films to show — just might not make sense for us,” she said.
Another big question looms for theater owners: How soon and how many people will buy popcorn and take a seat when owners do begin selling tickets? Social distancing measures will limit crowd sizes in northern Michigan (25 percent of normal capacity in northern Michigan as of June 10) and elsewhere. Some movie lovers may, because of health fears, hesitate to return to public gathering places.
Yuchasz took advantage of the shutdown to paint the entire auditorium and clean and polish everything in his 300-seat theater. But he and his crew still have work to do before they can switch on the marquee. Projection and other electronic equipment haven’t been used since March.
“The film comes encrypted, and you have to make sure that both that portion of the projector and that portion of the computer that does the job is still able to do it,” said Yuchasz. “They’re not meant to be shut down. In fact, our computers are running 24/7 right now. They’re never supposed to be turned off.”
He’s not ready to commit to a specific opening day.
“Normally, we would start to open on a Friday. I’m not promising anything to anybody at this time, because I haven’t had time to — I only found out about this an hour ago myself.”
The pandemic threw theaters across the nation into darkness for weeks.
AMC Theatres announced on March 18 that it would close all 1,000 of its theaters — including the AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 in Traverse City — because of the pandemic.
S&P Global, a New York-based financial information and analytics company, on April 2 downgraded AMC Entertainment from B (vulnerable to adverse conditions, but able to meet financial commitments) to CCC, (currently vulnerable and dependent on favorable business, financial and economic conditions to meet financial commitments).
AMC on Wednesday released its preliminary first-quarter earning report, and the news wasn’t good. The report included the phrase “substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern.”
The ability to soon reopen its theaters, combined with consumers’ willingness to buy tickets, could help AMC rebound.
Whitmer’s reopening guidelines still retain social distancing and PPE requirements for theaters, convention centers and performance spaces.
“These indoor facilities must limit the number of people in the venue to 25 percent of maximum capacity, or 250, whichever is smaller, and enable people to maintain 6 feet of distance from one another at all times, if you’re not a group that has come together,” she said Friday.
