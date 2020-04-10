TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Small Business Relief Fund Collaborative awarded $520,000 in grants to 75 business in northern Michigan.
The Collaborative is also referring 10 businesses to receive a total of $500,000 in low interest loans from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The grants and loans are from the MEDC's Strategic Fund to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 'Stay at Home' executive order.
The Collaborative consists of Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwest Small Business Development Center, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success and Manistee Area Chamber. The group reviewed nearly 1,000 applications.
Grant award amounts ranged from $5,000 to $10,000. Recipients came from a 10-county area and can be found at www.nwm.org/grants.
Recipients in the immediate five-county area were:
- Antrim: Bachmann's Store, LLC; A Matter of Taste at Tap, Inc.; Hello Vino, LLC; K&K Heating and Cooling, LLC; Toonies Fish and Steakhouse, LLC; TNL Enterprises, LLC
- Benzie: Hanmer's Riverside Resort & Livery; The Fusion of Frankfort; Stormcloud Brewing Company
- Grand Traverse: Green House Café; Rarebird Brewpub; Brew, LLC; Arms & Flowers, LLC (Lilies of the Alley); Northern Detailing, LLC; Interlochen Motel, LLC; Blue Tractor BBQ; Don's Drive In; Independence Home Health Care; USA Maintenance, LLC; Pine Hill Village Gardens; Brady's Bar; Gauthier Shoes and Repair; 2nd Level Goods; My Secret Stash, LLC; Wellington Inn; The Little Fleet; Epiphany Salon & Spa; Golden Shoes Inc.; Identity Sport, Inc.; Original Hot Yoga; TC Watersports, LLC; M22, LLC; Sweet Pea TC Inc.; Peppercorn of Traverse City, LLC; Nolan's Cigar Bar, LLC; Kingsley Pharmacy and Compounding Center, Inc.
- Kalkaska: All Seasons Resort; Lakes and Trails Powersports, LLC
- Leelanau: Two Fish Gallery; Prime Time Partners, Inc.; Manitou Island Transit, Inc.; Paul W. Maurer General Contracting Inc.
More information on resources available to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic is available at www.michiganbusiness.org/COVID19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.