SUTTONS BAY — A little helps a lot in times of great need.
Northern Michigan businesses and individuals answered the call for more personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, in some cases before hospitals asked for assistance.
Brett Fedorinchik, in contractor sales at Northern Building Supply in Suttons Bay, brought N95 masks, respirators and cartridges to Munson Medical Center on Friday and again on Sunday.
Fedorinchik added goggles and safety glasses to donations dropped off on Monday.
“We took everything we had and donated it to Munson,” he said. “They need it a lot more than we did, so we gave them everything we had.”
Fedorinchik said the donations are a small way for the company to give back. Northern Building Supply has locations in Suttons Bay and Traverse City.
“There are a lot of businesses doing this,” Fedorinchik said. “It’s nice to see the community getting together that can and are willing to contribute getting them to the front line where they are needed.”
Scott Kidder, owner of Kidder Painting in Frankfort, responded to a request from a relative for the N95 masks. But the masks Kidder had on hand for his business weren’t adequate.
“The good cartridge ones, I didn’t have,” Kidder said.
So Kidder started calling some of the vendors he works with to find some. Kidder found four packages of two N95 masks at the Traverse City Sherwin Williams store. He told Tallie Cook to put them aside and he would be there in a half hour to pick them up.
Kidder was going to donate the masks to The Maples Medical Care Facility in Frankfort.
“I had just grabbed all four packages,” Kidder said, when another man came into Sherwin Williams looking for the same masks for Munson. Kidder gave the man half of the masks for Munson and donated the rest to The Maples.
“I’m trying,” Kidder said Monday night. “I wish I could do more. I thought I’d be a little more help, but I didn’t have the right (masks).”
Kidder said Sherwin Williams has more N95 masks ordered, but isn’t sure when they’ll arrive. Kidder said he’ll purchase those and donate them as well.
“It’s all you can do,” he said.
One area business with a direct connection to the medical industry also participated.
The Northern Michigan Health Training School in Traverse City donated 30 face masks to the Munson Nurses Union and is in the process of donating more personal protective gear. The school provides continuing professional education training for medical professionals, including certified nursing assistants.
“What we had left we donated,” said Liz Payne, who co-owns the training school with her husband, John.
Payne said the school, which has limited class sizes and eliminated public access during the pandemic, will donate gowns, foot coverings and any surplus gloves soon.
“We’re hoping to donate at least as much as that or even more so,” Payne said of the initial face mask donation.
Payne said the school has used substitutes in training. She said students will put button-up, long-sleeve shirts on backwards in place of gowns and even ‘simulate’ putting on gloves during classes.
Payne said any additional supplies “have been given to the front lines” to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“The whole community seems to be stepping up and working together,” Payne said.
Other places shuttered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order on Monday have been doing their part as well. Dental offices and tattoo parlors have been donating protective equipment.
Leif Kolt, artist at Traverse City Tattoo, said his business doesn’t overstock on items like gloves. He said the store only keeps “the inventory version of week-to-week” on hand and resisted ordering an oversupply of gloves last week.
“If we had extra, then we absolutely would (donate),” Kolt said. “I think a lot of tattoo shops do this.”
Harbor Freight Tools in Traverse City, in a release from the California-headquartered store, “decided to donate our entire supply of the personal protective equipment items ... to front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by our stores.”
Donated items included N95 masks, face shields and 5- and 7-mil nitrile gloves.
Fedorinchik said Northern Building Supply will keep making donations as long as possible. He even ordered goggles from a different supplier Monday in an effort to acquire more product.
“We’re hoping to donate them as long as they come in,” he said.
The response Northern Building Supply already has received made every donation — big or small — worthwhile.
“They were very grateful,” he said. “I received a number of emails and text messages saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.