SCORE announces loan availability
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter announced the availability and assistance of Small Business Administration disaster loans.
The Traverse City SCORE chapter can assist business needing more information about an SBA Disaster Loan. Eligible businesses may qualify for a loan of up to $2 million due to disruptions in regular business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from SCORE, “eligibility requirements include small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private non-profit organizations.” Considerations for SBA loan approval include credit history and repayment ability.
Business must also “be physically located in a declared county and suffered working capital losses due to the declared disaster, COVID-19.
More information and an application is available at https://traversecity.score.org/sba-offering-covid-19-loans.
Great Wolf extends closure
CHICAGO — Great Wolf Lodge announced that the temporary closure of all its resorts — including the one in Traverse City at 3575 N. U.S. 31 South — has been extended through May 19.
In a release, the company said the extension was necessary in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and “the continued community safety measures for social distancing and group gatherings instituted by government and health officials.”
Great Wolf Lodge is providing a full refund to any guest with a current reservation within the revised closure period or a chance to reschedule the reservation. The release added guests who reschedule by April 1 will receive “a complimentary $50 resort credit for each night booked if their revised stay falls within calendar year 2020.”
Costco cutting back hours
ISSAQUAH, Washington — Costco announced it will close early on weekdays because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
All United States Costco warehouses will close at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning March 30. Costco gas stations will close at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Weekend hours will remain unchanged.
