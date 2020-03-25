Empty containers not being accepted
LANSING — Empty beverage containers will not be accepted or collected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement came in a release from the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association, the Midwest Independent Retailers Association and the Michigan Retailers Association.
“The Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association Midwest Independent Retailers Association and Michigan Retailers Association are advising Michigan retailers to no longer accept empty containers of beer, wine and soda and distributors of those beverages to no longer accept or collect the containers,” the release said.
The release added that since the coronavirus can live on surfaces for days, “our employees and their loved ones at risk each time they collect empty beverage containers.”
Cherryland Electric suspends shutoffs
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative voluntarily suspended shutoffs for non-payment until May 15. The cooperative also announced in a release it would waive late fees beginning in April.
Both of the announcements are because of any financial difficulties customers may experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The utility normally does not perform shutoffs during the winter months.
More information is available at (231) 486-9200 or by emailing cec@cherrylandelectric.coop.
Blain’s changes its store hours
JANESVILLE, Wisconsin — Blain’s Farm & Fleet announced two changes to its normal shopping hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, the store temporarily reduced its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. According to a release, the reduction in hours, announced by the company on Friday, was “to allow associates more time to restock and clean stores.”
In a separate release on Monday, Blain’s decided to “reserve the first hour of each day to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns.” These dedicated hours are 8-9 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 10-11 a.m. on Sunday.
As an essential needs-based retailer, Blain’s will remain open for business. Blain’s also offers drive-thru service to reduce interaction. Customers can use the drive-thru without exiting the vehicle or have items shipped to their homes.
Blain’s Owner and President Jane Blain Gilbertson said Blain’s is “an essential supplier to the community, especially in the area of critical agricultural supplies.”
GT Resort donates food
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa donated an estimated $12,000 worth of food when it closed its restaurants in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March 16 executive order.
“Everything went,” Food and Beverage Director Mickey Cannon said in a release. “We had nothing go to waste, which was good. Milk, eggs, cheese, all of our produce like fruits, veggies, even some meats we had.”
The food was donated to the four Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians tribal food pantries located in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, and Charlevoix County, and Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City, the release stated.
Supplies the food banks couldn’t take was handed out to resort employees to help them and their families.
Short’s delays anniversary party
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company has delayed its annual anniversary and outdoor street party from April 25 to October 17, 2020.
“We want nothing more than to party with you in large groups less than six feet apart. We are moving the date to when we hope this is feasible again,” CEO Scott Newman-Bale CEO said in a release.
The event typically attracts an estimated 3,000 to Bellaire. This year, Short’s will donate proceeds from the party to the Village of Bellaire Downtown Development Authority.
More information about the event is available at shortsbrewing.com/anniparty.
People who purchased tickets to the April 25 party and did not receive an email about ticket options may email anniparty@shortsbrewing.com for information.
