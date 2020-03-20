Meijer changing retail hours
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer announced Thursday it will adjust its hours.
According to a release from the Grand Rapids-based store, Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. beginning on March 20. Stores will reopen each morning at 8 a.m.
The release said the changes will be “for the foreseeable future.” The additional time will “allow more time for team members to deep clean and restock its stores, as well as dedicated hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.”
Kohl’s temporarily closing all stores
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin — Kohl’s announced Thursday it was temporarily closing all stores as of 7 p.m. “as a result of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release from the company.
The closure will last until at least April 1.
In the release, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Hass said the retailer will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay.
Customers still will be available to order through www.Kohls.com and the Kohl’s app. Items will be shipped to customer homes. Information will be updated, including news on store reopenings, at www.Corporate.Kohls.com.
Chemical Bank announces changes
DETROIT — Chemical Bank temporarily suspended lobby access at most of its locations on Thursday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to a release from the company, drive-up windows and ATMs will still be available. Locations without a drive-up window will offer limited services.
According to the Chemical Bank website, the bank has 10 different locations in Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties.
JCPenney temporarily closes stores
PLANO, Texas — J. C. Penney Company, Inc. on Wednesday announced that in response to the evolving global COVID-19 pandemic, it has temporarily closed its stores and business offices. The stores and business offices are scheduled to reopen April 2.
“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and our communities,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney said in a release.
“We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”
J.C. Penney Company, Inc. operates about 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico. It employs nearly 90,000 associates.
Foundation makes $500K grant
JACKSON — The Consumers Energy Foundation is making a $500,000 contribution to two state organizations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, the grants are “to help enhance critical services for Michigan children, vulnerable seniors and those who may need assistance ...”
The charitable arm of Consumers Energy will award $250,000 to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Michigan Association of United Ways. The Food Bank Council will distribute the money to regional food bank networks and the MAUW will share its grant with United Way organizations in Consumers Energy service areas.
LARA announced lobby closures
LANSING — The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced it will close its lobbies to the public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The restrictions, effective immediately, include the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Michigan Public Service Commission, Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules, Marijuana Regulatory Agency, Bureau of Construction Codes, Bureau of Corporations, Securities and Commercial Licensing, Bureau of Professional Licensing, Bureau of Fire Services and the Bureau of Community and Health Systems.
Payments may still be made online at www.michigan,giv/LARA. LARA staff are available through the website, email or by telephone at (517) 335-9700. The changes will remain in place as long as necessary.
