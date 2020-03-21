The Dish extends Box Office special
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dish Cafe in Traverse City is extending its box office sponsorship of the City Opera House — even with canceled performances.
The Dish Cafe at 108 S. Union St. offers 10 percent off a check for any postponed or canceled event for ticket holders through May 1.
Customers should show or mention their ticketed event to receive the discount, which is valid only on the date of the ticketed event. The Dish is open for take-out and curbside pickup for lunch and dinner.
ReStore closed until March 31
TRAVERSE CITY — The Habitat for Humanity ReStore will stop all donation drop-offs and pickups until March 31.
According to a release, the decision to close the ReStore at 2487 Rice St. in Traverse City was “made with the recommendation from Habitat for Humanity International and guidance from national, state and local public health authorities.”
The Habitat ReStore is considering ways customers can remotely view items already in stock at the store, the release said. Check the Habitat ReStore Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.
State offering collections help
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury is offering collections assistance to recently unemployed workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The assistance is for out-of-work Michigan employees paying on past-due state tax and other state debts.
Individuals laid off or whose place of employment has closed because of cornoavirus are encouraged to contact the Treasury Department’s Collections Service Center at (517) 636-5265.
More information about state taxes and the collections process is available at www.michigan.gov/taxes or by following the treasury Twitter page at @MITreasury.
February milk production up
EAST LANSING — Dairy herds produced 912 million pounds of milk in February according to the Great Lakes Regional office of the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Statistics Office.
The 2020 production marked an increase of 4.7 percent from February of last year. Production per cow in the state was 2,135 pounds, an increase of 80 pounds from February 2019.
The total dairy herd was estimated at 427,000 head, up 3,000 from the year prior.
The 24 major dairy states reported a production of 17.0 billion pounds in February, an increase of 5.6 percent from February 2019.
Menards announces temporary hours
EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin — Menards announced temporary store hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the company, the hours are being altered “due to implementing additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”
Menards, located at 4155 U.S. 31, will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Michigan honey production rises
EAST LANSING — Michigan honey production in 2019 was 4.7 million pounds, a 10 percent increase from 2018.
The estimate from the Great Lakes Regional office of the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Statistics Office includes honey from producers with five or more colonies.
Prices of Michigan honey averaged $2.36 per pound in 2019, a drop of 13 cents from 2018 figures. The total value production was $11.1 million, a 4 percent increase from 2018.
Yields from the state’s 94,000 honey-producing colonies averaged 50 pounds last year, an increase of six pounds from 2018.
Michigan ranked eighth nationally in honey production in 2019. Honey production in the United States was 157 million pounds in 2019, a 2 percent increase from the previous year.
