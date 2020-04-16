Sam’s Club adds ‘Hero Hours’
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club has established special ‘Hero Hours’ starting on April 19.
The first two hours on Sunday are dedicated for first responders and health care workers. The hours will be from 8-10 a.m.
No membership is required during ‘Hero Hours,’ according to the warehouse store.
State treasury extends deadline
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury announced assistance for some business taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain businesses that have suffered disrupted operations have more time to make monthly or quarterly sales, use and withholding tax payments.
According to a release, “business taxpayers scheduled to make sales, use and withholding tax payments for March and April or for the first quarter of 2020 can postpone filing and payment requirements until May 20, 2020. The state Treasury Department will waive all penalties and interest.”
The release adds that business taxpayers are “encouraged to file sales, use and withholding tax returns and pay taxes owed as of the original due date if able to do so.”
Businesses with questions should inquire through self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online. More information is also available at www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow on Twitter at @MITreasury.
Changing information about coronavirus is also available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
Economic Club extends contest deadline
TRAVERSE CITY — The Economic Club of Traverse City has extended the deadline for its annual Essay Contest to May 1.
Each year the Economic Club of Traverse City holds an essay contest to inspire area students to apply themselves and become engaged in discussions of economic issues relevant to our area.
This year’s essay question is: In the Grand Traverse Region and in communities state- and nationwide (both rural and urban), the lack of affordable housing has reached crisis proportion. Starting locally, quantify the problem in our region and offer 2-3 viable solutions to consider and the advantages and drawbacks to each.
The first place award is $1,500, second place is $1,000. The contest is open to all high school juniors and seniors in a five-county region — Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau. Essays should be between 750 and 1000 words (2-3 pages double spaced).
Complete rules are listed at: https://tceconclub.com/traverse-city-econ-club-essay-contest.
Foundation support more than $1M
JACKSON — The more than $600,000 in grants to help protect healthcare workers announced Wednesday pushed the Consumers Energy Foundation’s contribution to battle the COVID-19 pandemic to more than $1 million.
Grants totaling $300,000 will be distributed to 30 community foundations supporting 45 counties in Consumers Energy’s service area.
The Food Bank Council of Michigan will receive $140,000 to support the production of 5,000 quarantine boxes.
A $100,000 grant is going to Michigan State University to support the work of MSU Extension to develop a process of using commercial ovens to decontaminate personal protection masks. Another $90,000 will be sent to state nonprofits.
