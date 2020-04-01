Taproot temporarily closes
TRAVERSE CITY — Taproot Cider House has closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Facebook post from the business states: “With the increasing numbers of the Corona virus rising, stay at home order in effect and the health and safety of our community at the forefront of our philosophy, we have made the hard decision to close. Many of you know that we have a small family and it is too much for 1 or 2 people to run.”
Exchange extends scholarship deadline
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of NW MI has extended the deadline for its Annual Scholarship Application process from March 31 to April 24. Scholarships are open to members, their current employees and immediate family members. See application and requirements online at www.bxtvc.com under the Resources tab. Applications can be mailed, dropped off or emailed to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
Iron Fish makes hand sanitizer
THOMPSONVILLE — Munson Healthcare has purchased a three-month supply of hand sanitizer from Iron Fish Distillery, a local business that has switched from making spirits to making sanitizer, according to a release. The sanitizer will be distributed across Munson’s network.
Iron Fish dedicated its entire production capacity to serving the needs of the Munson system and front-line health care workers at local Benzie and Manistee health and human services agencies. Iron Fish created its first 50-gallon batch of hand sanitizer early last week, then scaled up to a 500 gallon batch.
Watson Benzie Chrysler provided vans for the transportation of critical supplies related to the project and Northwoods Soda donated hundreds of gallon containers, the release states.
DDA cancels, postpones events
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is canceling and/or postponing several community events that had been planned in the near future, according to a release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Michigan have recommended the cancellation or postponement of events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.
The Downtown Traverse City Association’s Celebration for Young Children that had been planned for April 25 has been canceled. The Downtown Artwalk, originally scheduled for May 1, has been postponed.
Opening day for the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market, originally set for May 2, has been postponed. The DDA will work toward rescheduling events, where applicable, when it is deemed safe.
New Holland makes sanitizer
HOLLAND — New Holland Brewing Co. has produced more than 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer at its distillery. The product has been delivered to Michigan health care and emergency service providers and grocery and food distribution companies, according to a release.
Alliance Beverage supplied containers and glycerin, a component of hand sanitizer.
New Holland said it plans to produce 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a week.
Apple organization helps feed kids
LANSING — Michigan’s apple industry will donate nearly 346,000 fresh apples and 726,000 sliced apple packages to feed school children who are out of school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Apple Committee — a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities — worked with apple shipping, processing and sales organizations, along with the Food Bank Council of Michigan, to coordinate delivery to school districts across the state, according to a release.
“We know that with kids out of school during this crisis they will need good nutrition with plenty of fruits and vegetables to help them stay healthy,” Diane Smith, the committee’s executive director said in the release.
Michigan Apple shippers and processors donating product include Applewood Fresh Growers, of Sparta; BelleHarvest Sales, Inc./Michigan Fresh Marketing, of Belding and Comstock Park; Jack Brown Produce Inc., of Sparta; North Bay Produce Inc., of Traverse City; Peterson Farms, of Shelby; Rasch Brothers Apple Storage, of Grand Rapids; and Riveridge Produce Marketing Inc., of Sparta.
DTE foundation to match grants
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, will match all donations to the Michigan Association of United Ways and Michigan Community Action, now through Thursday, April 16, according to a release.
Both non-profits are focused on helping individuals, families and communities weather the COVID-19 crisis by supplying food, shelter and other basic needs. Donations can be allocated to particular United Way chapters and community action agencies to address emergency needs of a particular community. The foundation will match individual donations up to $5,000 per person.
The DTE Foundation is fully activated for the COVID-19 crisis and already has funded one million meals and provided basic needs for more than 100,000 families, the release stated.
Michigan Community Action is the statewide organization for the 29 community action agencies that provide human service programs in all 83 Michigan counties. The Michigan Association of United Ways represents 34 local United Way community chapters.
