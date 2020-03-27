TRAVERSE CITY — Essential workers and essential errands only — but public buses are keeping their doors open.
At least, for now.
The Kalkaska Public Transit Authority announced reduced 8 a.m.-5 p.m. hours and free fares on Tuesday, following the leads of BATA in Traverse City and Benzie County’s Benzie Bus. It comes after a lockdown order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amid the exponentially growing COVID-19 pandemic.
“What it really boils down to is encouraging and providing essential transportation for folks that need to get to the grocery store, medical appointments, dialysis, cancer treatments, the pharmacy, those type of things,” said Eric Linguar, BATA director of communications.
Ridership has dropped significantly as people bunker down at home, Linguar added, making cutbacks easy — they’ve seen a near 50-percent drop in passengers.
Bus frequency and non-vital routes have been trimmed in recent weeks, and more cuts could come as ridership thins.
“We are adjusting service levels based on the impact from the virus, for sure,” Linguar said.
Benzie Bus has cut down on services as well. They’re also waiving fees to prevent driver-passenger contact, according to Executive Director William Kennis.
Their ridership has dropped nearly 75 percent since the outbreak began.
“We’re doing 100 rides a day where we used to do 400,” Kennis said.
But they have no plans to leave their passengers stranded — or hungry.
Instead of taking people to-and-fro from food banks or grocery stores, drivers and administrators have opted to run people’s errands themselves, free of charge.
“It makes no sense for someone who needs support to get on the bus, to go there to pick up their goods and then to get back on the bus to go home,” Kennis said. “It’s too much contact, too much transportation. It’s much easier, frankly, for us to just pick up their stuff and deliver it to their doorstep.”
Drivers and Benzie Bus administrators will take orders up to 15 items and gather them from store shelves as best they can.
And despite limited hours, Kalkaska is providing the same services, along with deliveries of prescriptions and other essential supplies.
Kennis’ staff are also working to protect themselves, with limited workplace contact. Managers are alternating hours and working from home when possible.
“The dispatch center’s kind-of quarantined — if you’re not a dispatcher, you don’t go back there,” Kennis said.
Drivers uncomfortable with their task and potential for exposure have been furloughed so they can apply for unemployment, he added. It has worked out well with reduced ridership numbers.
Bus loads have been limited to 2-3 passengers at once, and drivers are wiping down seats and railings whenever they find a minute, Kennis said.
Vehicles are also fogged daily for a more thorough disinfecting.
Recently, Kennis and his staff have offered storage space for a Benzie County mask collection movement he says is still in the works.
The still-in-planning project would help coordinate mask donations, with local hospitals, clinics and nursing homes able to request masks from Benzie Bus' storage and have a shipment delivered to their doors.
"If a nursing home says they need 10 masks for today, our buses can freely deliver them and get them over there right away," Kennis said Thursday. "We're doing whatever we can do."
For BATA, further precautions take the form of limited Dial-A-Ride services. Most riders for those trips are screened, Linguar said, to ensure they’re traveling for essential needs only.
“We are encouraging drivers to monitor their ridership,” Linguar said. “We have signs on all our vehicles encouraging riders to space themselves, if possible.”
Still, no passenger limits are being enforced, Linguar said.
Further cuts could come as riders dwindle, but for now, each is doing what they can to serve those in need.
“We’re making people happy,” Kennis said.
