TRAVERSE CITY — For Lindsay Perry, the decision to pull her son from in-person school came early in the year.

Perry’s son Salem attended Bridgeway, a NorthEd program for students with autism, last year and the first few weeks of this school year. He has autism and epilepsy, Perry said, and he is not fully vaccinated because of his sensory issues and fear of needles.

In late September, Perry, who has a weakened immune system herself, pulled Salem from in-person school.

“The panic and the fear of him being directly exposed so many times last year, and then knowing that eventually (the mask mandate) will be lifted this year, I wasn’t going to risk it,” Perry said. “It wasn’t worth his health, my health, exposing the whole family. It just wasn’t worth it.”

Salem now takes classes online, which is “very, very stressful,” Perry said. She resigned from her job to be home with him, and she worries about the lack of socialization he’s getting.

“It’s causing him a little bit of social anxiety when we do have to go places,” Perry said. “He’s not getting the normalcy of recess and field trips, gym class.”

As federal, state and local public health policy shifts from mandates to reliance on personal responsibility across the states, some still at-risk of getting a serious COVID infection have taken on a heavier burden to protect their families and themselves.

In northern Michigan, rollbacks on mask mandates came around the same time as they did in states like New Jersey and Delaware. In February, Lisa Peacock, health officer at the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced that her health departments’ K-12 mask mandate would expire in mid-February.

This decision meant that public school districts in Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties would no longer have a mask mandate. Traverse City Area Public Schools, which is not under the jurisdiction of either health department, was also effected after its trustees hitched their mask mandate onto BLDHD’s.

Prior to Peacock’s February decision, a majority of students in NorthEd (the region’s intermediate school district) attended school under a mask mandate. Now, almost none do.

People across the U.S. are in a similar position as Perry and her family. According to the CDC website, about 7 million adults in the U.S. are immunocompromised and at-risk of becoming severely ill from COVID. The website does not have statistics on immunocompromised children.

Newspapers, such as The Philadelphia Inquirer and The New York Times, have covered the struggles that high-risk individuals across the states, from California to Missouri to Philadelphia, are facing now that rhetoric around COVID precautions has shifted. They report feeling resentful, angry and abandoned. Some have hardly seen anyone outside of their families or health care providers during the pandemic.

When the mask mandate was dropped in February, Perry thought about pulling her daughter Riley from in-person school as well, but she has remained at West Middle School under their agreement that she would always wear a mask.

Riley struggled with virtual school last year, Perry said, and it would have been too difficult for her to support both Riley and Salem during online classes. Plus, Perry did not want Riley to miss out on socializing as a middle schooler.

The pandemic has been mentally and emotionally exhausting, Perry said. She’s tired of having to make adjustments to her and her children’s lives because of it.

Others complaining about the inconvenience of masking or other COVID precautions without considering the impact on high-risk individuals come across as selfish, Perry said.

“If I got COVID, it would really, really affect me because of my compromised immune system,” Perry said. “It could really, really affect my son.”

Holly T. Bird pulled her son from in-person school a few months into the school year.

Bird’s son, who is immunocompromised, spent last year struggling in online classes. He ended up failing a few of them, which he then had to make up over the summer. School felt much harder and there seemed to be more work online, Bird said.

He returned to TC West Senior High School this year, but, when Bird learned that TCAPS would no longer have a mask mandate, she began looking for online programs for him to enroll in again. She fears a repeat of last year and how her son’s mental health will be impacted, but the physical health risks are not worth him going back to school, she said.

Bird, whose household has San Felipe Pueblo members and citizens of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said she was not surprised by the February decision on masking. She has heard from a lot of people that they are tired of following pandemic protocols.

“It really feels like there’s a lack of compassion and understanding for people in these situations,” Bird said. “We live in a society where people can afford to do these things and people can have the ability to make better choices to help people around them and they’re obviously choosing their own convenience.”

However, one Maple City mom whose son has an autoimmune disease is happy to see mask mandates dropping.

Karen Dezelski’s son Drew is a junior at Glen Lake Community Schools. He has rheumatoid arthritis, and he has had COVID twice. He is not vaccinated because of his autoimmune disease, she said.

Both times he tested positive for COVID, Drew only had a stuffy nose, Dezelski said.

Dezelski has been against mask mandates since the beginning of the pandemic because she does not believe masks are effective. With the mask mandate at her son’s school now gone, Dezelski looks forward to getting “back to normal”, especially for young children, she said.

“Everybody just needs to calm down and take care of their own,” Dezelski said.

Dr. Stephanie Galdes, a pediatrician at Kids Creek Children’s Clinic, would have preferred the mask mandates to last a few weeks longer, but recent low hospitalization numbers and positivity rates indicate the community is in a good place to go without mandates, she said.

For high-risk students, Galdes still recommends wearing a mask, because it does provide a layer of protection. There are other mitigation efforts for parents and the community to use to protect high-risk students, she said, including getting vaccinated when eligible, hand-washing and staying home from school when sick.

“The mask wearing is part of the picture, but it’s not the whole picture at all, especially in a setting where most other people are not wearing a mask,” Galdes said.

It is also important to consider the social element when discussing mandates, Galdes said.

“I think everybody needs a break from this,” Galdes said. “We would definitely see less infection spread if everybody was masked and we were social distancing … but you have to balance some of that with social mental health as well. And so that’s tricky.”

As of Friday afternoon, there were 36 COVID patients in Munson hospitals across the region, according to Munson’s website, and about 2,500 active COVID cases in Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Emmet, Otsego, Charlevoix and Antrim counties, according to each county’s health department website.

The positivity rate in each of those counties is less than 10 percent, according to the MI Safe Start Map.

In the past week, the Grand Traverse County positivity rate, while still under 10 percent, seems to have risen a few percentage points, Galdes said. She said she hopes there will be a continual conversation around mask mandates as COVID cases and positivity rates ebb and flow in the area.

A few weeks ago, Bird and her immediate family gathered with members of their extended family. Afterward, they found out someone there tested positive for COVID.

Thankfully, her immediate family was wearing masks, Bird said, although no one else was.

People close to Bird have died from COVID. Others she knows suffer from Long COVID. Around the time the school mask mandate dropped she knew a 5-year-old who had to be hospitalized for COVID.

All of these things have made her more cautious when it comes to virus, she said.

“I just don’t think that we’re there yet. And I think that the burden has shifted to the most vulnerable people in our society to continue to try to fend this virus off,” Bird said. “But it’s, like, a heavier burden this time.”